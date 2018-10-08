A North Korean children's traffic park in Pyongyang in July 2017. North Korean cities will each have a traffic park by the end of November, according to state media. File Photo by Uriminzokkiri

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- North Korea has completed construction on children's traffic parks in more than 50 cities and counties across the country, according to state media.

Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun reported Monday completion on construction is approaching, after more than a year of nationwide projects began in the city of Kanggye.

In July 2017, North Korea television aired footage of a traffic park, including go-carts or mini-vehicles, being driven by North Korean children.

All cities will have a traffic park by the end of November, according to state media.

North Korea provincial authorities played a leading role in building the parks.

In South Hamgyong Province, using the children's traffic park in the city of Danchon as a benchmark, counties in the province pursued the building of 19 parks, according to the Rodong.

The newspaper said in the North Korean city of Nampo, the city council is "leading construction" of a traffic safety education center and an "outdoor traffic safety training center" in addition to a children's traffic park.

There are no North Korea statistics available to the outside world on the number of automobile accidents in the country, but car crashes have been reported in the past few years.

In April 2018, Kim Jong Un offered condolences to Chinese survivors of a bus crash in North Korea.

In late 2015, top North Korea official Kim Yang Gon reportedly died in a car accident. The North Korean leader mourned his death at the time.

