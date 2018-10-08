Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) shakes hands with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, on Monday. Photo by Daisuke Suzuki/EPA-EFE/POOL

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- China's top diplomat urged the United States to put an immediate end to unjust actions on Monday -- a reference to the ongoing bilateral trade dispute and U.S. exchanges with Taiwan.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Beijing, according to a press release from the Chinese foreign ministry.

"The United States is continuing to act against Chinese interests, including the U.S.-China trade dispute and the Taiwan issue," Wang told Pompeo. "This wrongdoing must immediately come to an end."

Wang said the two countries, both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, should "strengthen communication and cooperation."

"I hope Secretary of State Pompeo's visit to China will play a positive role toward this goal," the Chinese foreign minister said.

In a regular press briefing on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China's position on the "Korean Peninsula issue" remains unchanged.

Pompeo had met with Kim Jong Un over the weekend in Pyongyang. He later told South Korean officials "progress" was made on the issue of denuclearization.

In Beijing on Monday, Pompeo briefed Wang on North Korea and said he hoped to strengthen cooperation with China, according to Chinese state tabloid Global Times.

Speculation in South Korea is rising that Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold another summit with the North Korean leader in the near future.

Noh Young-min, the South Korean ambassador to Beijing, told reporters on Monday South Korean President Moon Jae-in had mentioned the possibility of a Xi visit to North Korea, Yonhap reported.

"The [possible] President Xi visit to North Korea is one of the areas of close communication" between South Korea and China, Noh said.