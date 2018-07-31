Chinese vessels sail near Japan-claimed Senkaku Islands

Three Chinese boats lingered in Japanese territorial waters before leaving for an area about 22 miles northwest of Uotsuri Shima (pictured). File Photo by Hiroya Shimoji/EPA

July 31 (UPI) -- Chinese vessels are entering Japan's territorial waters with increasing frequency, according to multiple Japanese press reports.

NHK reported Tuesday more Chinese boats could be seen near the Japan-claimed Senkaku Islands since July 1, when a Chinese coast guard ship under the command of Beijing's Central Military Commission was seen in disputed areas of the East China Sea.

According to Japan's coast guard's 11th regional headquarters, four Chinese maritime vessels sailed past the Senkakus at 8 a.m. then departed Japanese waters. Then three boats, one after the other, entered the area starting at 8 a.m.

At about 9 p.m. the three Chinese boats finally left for an area about 22 miles northwest of Uotsuri Shima, an island in the Senkaku chain.

Japan's coast guard repeatedly delivered warnings to the Chinese ships, urging them not to approach territorial waters.

Four boats on Monday and an "intrusion" on territorial waters near Uotsuri Shima on Sunday preceded the boats that came and left on Tuesday.

As Chinese boats become growingly assertive over waters and territory that it claims as its own, Beijing is maintaining distance from a recent report from the Washington Post that U.S. spy satellites have evidence of activity at a Pyongyang missile facility.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday Beijing "does not know the facts mentioned" in the relevant reports.

"I would like to emphasize the situation on the Korean Peninsula is good," Geng said. "We hope countries of relevance will work together to maintain this trend."