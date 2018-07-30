Japan's 2017 deployment of missile interceptors could be reversed soon, according to multiple press reports. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Missile interceptors Japan deployed in the Chugoku region in response to growing North Korea provocations in 2017 could soon be removed, according to multiple Japanese press reports.

NHK reported Monday the Patriot Advanced Capability, or PAC-3, interceptor unit deployed to four prefectures in western Japan are to be withdrawn, according to government plans.

A Japanese defense ministry source told Kyodo News the PAC-3 units in Chugoku, Shikoku and Hokkaido could soon be removed.

"Owing to the easing of tensions on the Korean Peninsula after last month's U.S.-North Korea summit, North Korea is unlikely to launch a ballistic missile at present," the official said. "Even today we are in the middle of considering the withdrawal of PAC-3 troops."

The missile interceptors were first deployed in August 2017.

The PAC-3 interceptors are part of Japan's multitier ballistic missile defense system. The system deters if Standard Missile-3 interceptors fail to stop an incoming missile.

North Korea's engagement with the outside world continues to be monitored in Asia.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Monday five planes of North Korea's national carrier Air Koryo were seen leaving for Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.

A North Korean commerce delegation was previously in Vladivostok on July 11, to discuss trade and investment, according to Yonhap.

The two sides discussed ways to expand trade among items that do not conflict with the United Nations Security Council sanctions resolutions.

Kim Jong Un has yet to meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin.