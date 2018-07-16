North Korea pardons criminals to mark regime's 70th anniversary

SEOUL, July 15 (UPI) -- North Korea will grant a pardon to citizens convicted of a crime to mark the 70th anniversary of the Pyongyang regime, KCNA reported Monday.

"The DPRK will grant an amnesty to those who had been convicted of the crimes against the country and people on the occasion of the 70th founding anniversary of the DPRK," the state-owned media said.

The pardon, which will take effect on Aug. 1, will come three years since the last pardon in 2015 that marked the 70th anniversary of the North's ruling political party and of Korean independence from Japan's colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

"The DPRK Cabinet and relevant organs will take practical measures to help the released people settle down to normal working life," the KCNA report said.

The nationwide pardon comes amid North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's recent inspections at major factories for potato starch, textile and construction sites.

North Korea has conducted celebratory pardons to mark major anniversaries, including the 100th birthday of founder Kim Il Sung and the 70th birthday of Kim Jung Il in 2012.

The country's 2012 pardon released those imprisoned for embezzlement, robbery, rape and theft, as well as political prisoners like those jailed for attempting to defect, Radio Free Asia reported.

The regime offered basic necessities such as food, tableware and firewood to support their living, RFA added.

The pardon is seen as the North's attempt to raise royalty and unite solidarity among its people.