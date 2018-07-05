Blimp of 'baby' Trump gets OK to fly over London during visit

July 5 (UPI) -- A large blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump as a baby will fly over London during his upcoming visit to Britain.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan's Greater London Authority approved a request for the blimp's flight after thousands signed a petition and a crowdfunding campaign raised more than $20,000 to fly the balloon, Britain's Sky News reported.

The nearly 20-foot tall inflatable blimp depicts an orange baby, meant to represent Trump, with "a malevolent face and tiny hands," Trump Baby U.K. said on its crowdfunding page.

"Trump Baby can become a permanent feature of this dreadful Presidency, a constant, unmissable reminder of the contempt with which this embarrassment of a man is held by everyone outside of his deranged, bigoted base," the group said.

Khan's office indicated the group would ground its balloon in Parliament Square Garden, near Big Ben and Westminster Palace.

"The Mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms," Khan's office said in a statement.

Trump Baby U.K. said it wanted to make sure the blimp would look down on Trump while he visits Britain later this month.

The blimp will fly on July 13 between 9.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. local time amid a "Stop Trump" march in London, the Evening Standard reported.

Trump is scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II during his visit.