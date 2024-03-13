Trending
U.S. News
March 13, 2024 / 9:21 AM

House expected to vote on bill forcing TikTok to end Chinese ownership

By Doug Cunningham
The House is expected Wednesday to vote on a bill forcing TikTok to divest its Chinese ownership or be banned from U.S. app stores. TikTok opposes the bill. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew pictured testifying before Congress in March 2023. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

March 13 (UPI) -- A bill that would ban TikTok from U.S. app stores unless it is sold off by Chinese company ByteDance is expected to get a House floor vote Wednesday.

At the heart of the bill is the belief among supportive lawmakers that it poses a national security threat to the United States because data collected by the app on roughly 170 million American users could be accessed by the Chinese government.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has not committed to taking up the bill in the Senate, preferring to wait and see what the House does.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., has expressed confidence that the bill will pass in the House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., supports the bill.

President Joe Biden said he intends to sign the legislation if Congress passes it.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday TikTok does pose a national security threat.

"Americans need to ask themselves whether they want to give the Chinese government the ability to control access to their data, whether they want to give the Chinese government the ability to control the information they get through the recommendation algorithm," Wray said.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., Chair of a House select committee on China disputes that the bipartisan bill amounts to a ban. He calls it a divestiture.

"What the bill does is give TikTok a simple choice," Gallagher wrote on X. "Either side with its users...and allow people to speak free from the fear of propaganda or censorship, or side with the Chinese Communist Party."

He said the bill addresses national security issues while still protecting Americans' free speech rights.

TikTok opposes the bill that would give ByteDance 165 days to spin off the app.

"This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a total ban of TikTok in the United States," the Chinese-owned company said in a statement on X. "The government is attempting to strip 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression."

TikTok CEO Shou Chew last year testified to Congress that the app doesn't share user information with the Chinese government even as he acknowledged that TikTok collected American user data in the past and some of it was still on servers ByteDance could access.

Former President Donald Trump signed an executive order during his time in office that would have banned TikTok from U.S. app stores but it was blocked by a federal judge as ByteDance sued arguing the ban violates the First Amendment.

Trump, who is on course for a presidential election rematch with Biden in November, has since altered his stance, maintaining that TikTok poses a national security threat but saying banning the app would benefit Meta and its flagship Facebook platform.

Frontier Airlines offers empty middle seat upgrade
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Frontier Airlines offers empty middle seat upgrade
March 13 (UPI) -- Passengers on Frontier Airlines can upgrade for an empty middle seat on flights, starting in April.
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
March 13 (UPI) -- With no one matching all the winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing, the Mega Millions lottery's grand jackpot soared to $792 million, its sixth-largest total in history for its next drawing on Friday.
Biden to tout new $3.3 billion infrastructure plan in Milwaukee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to tout new $3.3 billion infrastructure plan in Milwaukee
March 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce in Milwaukee on Wednesday $3.3 billion in infrastructure grants that will used across the country to connect communities divided by other projects.
U.S. sanctions members of Iran-backed terrorist group in Bahrain
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions members of Iran-backed terrorist group in Bahrain
March 13 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned four people accused of being operatives and facilitators of an Iran-backed militant group that operates in the island kingdom of Bahrain.
Justice Department finds Utah prison discriminated against transgender inmate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Department finds Utah prison discriminated against transgender inmate
March 13 (UPI) -- The Utah Department of Corrections repeatedly discriminated against a transgender inmate on the basis of her gender dysphoria disability, resulting in the woman performing dangerous surgery upon herself.
Mass. man sentenced for threatening to blow up Arizona secretary of state
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mass. man sentenced for threatening to blow up Arizona secretary of state
March 13 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who pleaded guilty to threatening to blow up the Arizona secretary of state in the wake of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol building has been sentenced to jail, according to prosecutors.
Biden, Trump clinch nominations for presidential election rematch
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden, Trump clinch nominations for presidential election rematch
March 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden officially clinched their respective presidential nominations, with wins in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington on Tuesday night.
Tennessee soccer coach indicted for allegedly drugging, raping boys
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Tennessee soccer coach indicted for allegedly drugging, raping boys
March 12 (UPI) -- A former Tennessee soccer coach has been indicted by a grand jury on 31 sex-related charges for allegedly drugging and raping boys who played on his team.
Four U.S. Army ships deploy for mission to construct humanitarian pier in Gaza
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Four U.S. Army ships deploy for mission to construct humanitarian pier in Gaza
March 12 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Tuesday deployed four Army vessels and their crews to Gaza where they will build a temporary port for the delivery of humanitarian aid, U.S. military officials said
Family of missing University of Missouri student seeks clues to his disappearance
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Family of missing University of Missouri student seeks clues to his disappearance
March 12 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old University of Missouri student allegedly went missing sometime Friday in Tennessee and his family is seeking out answers, according to officials.
