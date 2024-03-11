Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 11, 2024 / 9:39 PM

U.S. intelligence officials warn of global security threats during Senate hearing

By Sheri Walsh
Director of the Central Intelligence Agency William Burns looks on Monday during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to "examine worldwide threats" with other leaders of intelligence agencies at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | Director of the Central Intelligence Agency William Burns looks on Monday during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to "examine worldwide threats" with other leaders of intelligence agencies at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- U.S. intelligence officials testified before a Senate committee Monday on the state of worldwide security threats to the United States, including artificial intelligence, election security and misinformation by U.S. adversaries, as they warned of an "increasingly fragile world order."

"Today, the United States faces a complex and interconnected threat," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the Senate Intelligence Committee, which holds a hearing each year to address top U.S. threats.

Advertisement

In addition to threats related to terrorism, cybercrime, corruption, narcotics trafficking and climate change, Haines warned of threats caused by regionalized conflicts, as well as major authoritarian powers who are "actively working to undermine the rules-based order and the open international system, the United States and our partners rely on for trade, commerce, and the free flow of information."

"The threat of malign actors exploiting these tools and technology to undercut U.S. interests and democracy is particularly potent as voters go to the polls in more than 60 elections around the globe this year," Haines said.

Advertisement

The hearing, which also included testimony from CIA Director Bill Burns and FBI Director Christopher Wray, covered ongoing support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, the Israel-Hamas war, competition with China and its efforts to manipulate the 2024 presidential election, as well as security at the U.S. southern border.

"From an FBI perspective, we are seeing a wide array of very dangerous threats that emanate from the border and that includes everything from the drug trafficking. The FBI alone seized enough fentanyl in the last two years to kill 270 million people," Wray told lawmakers while expressing concern that some people, who are crossing border and evading law enforcement, intend harm.

"Some of the overseas facilitators of a smuggling network have ISIS ties that we're very concerned about and that we've been spending an enormous amount of effort with our partners investigating exactly what that network is up to," Wray said, as the focus of the hearing turned to China and the 40-page report released last month by the intelligence community.

The United States is facing "an ambitious but anxious China, a confrontational Russia, some regional powers such as Iran, and more capable non-state actors who are challenging longstanding rules of the international system as well as U.S. primacy within it," the report states.

Advertisement

Wray warned TikTok is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and poses a significant concern to national security.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida questioned Wray about whether ByteDance, under Chinese law, could be forced by the CCP to change their algorithm "so that Americans start seeing videos that hurt this candidate or help that candidate in the upcoming election."

Wray replied, "That's my understanding," adding that "that kind of influence operation, or the different kinds of influence operations you're describing, are extraordinarily difficult to detect, which is part of what makes the national security concerns represented by TikTok so significant."

"Chinese leaders believe it is essential to project power globally in order to be able to resist U.S. pressure," Haines added, before discussing threats caused by regional conflicts around the world, as anti-war protestors shouted at the hearing.

While Haines warned that Iranian-backed terrorist groups are directing supporters to attack Israeli and American interests amid Israel's ongoing war against Hamas, Burns expressed concern over the dire need for continued U.S. military support for Ukraine, more than two years after Russia's invasion.

"The Ukrainians are not running out of courage and tenacity, they're running out of ammunition," Burns testified. "And we're running out of time to help them."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
March 11 (UPI) -- Five people, including three children, were killed Monday in a fiery crash between a school bus and a semi-trailer truck in western Illinois, authorities said.
2 teens arrested in connection with mass shooting at Philadelphia bus stop
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 teens arrested in connection with mass shooting at Philadelphia bus stop
March 11 (UPI) -- Two 18-year-olds have been arrested in connection with last week's mass shooting at a Philadelphia bus stop that left eight other teens injured, police and city officials announced Monday.
Choice, Wyndham Hotel chains end rocky $8 billion hostile takeover deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Choice, Wyndham Hotel chains end rocky $8 billion hostile takeover deal
March 11 (UPI) -- The months-long deal for Choice Hotels International to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts came to an end Monday as Choice executives stopped their planned $8 billion hostile takeover of the hotel chain.
Biden's $7.3 trillion budget: more spending on border, tax increases for corporations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden's $7.3 trillion budget: more spending on border, tax increases for corporations
March 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled a $7.3 trillion budget proposal featuring significantly beefed-up spending for security at the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as higher taxes aimed at profitable corporations.
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, wife, plead not guilty to new federal charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, wife, plead not guilty to new federal charges
March 11 (UPI) -- New Jersey's embattled Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife plead not guilty Monday to more than a dozen federal charges, including obstruction of justice, filed last week.
Kansas GOP leaders criticized for event in which donors kicked, beat Biden effigy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kansas GOP leaders criticized for event in which donors kicked, beat Biden effigy
March 11 (UPI) -- A group of Republican leaders in Kansas are objecting to scenes from a fundraiser held by the state's GOP chairman in which party members are seen kicking and beating an effigy of President Joe Biden with a bat.
Judge orders ex-Trump official Peter Navarro to jail March 19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge orders ex-Trump official Peter Navarro to jail March 19
March 11 (UPI) -- Former Trump administration official Peter Navarro has been ordered to report by March 19 to a Miami, Fla. prison to begin a four-month sentence for defying a congressional subpoena.
Citing presidential immunity, Trump seeks delay in start of N.Y. hush money trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Citing presidential immunity, Trump seeks delay in start of N.Y. hush money trial
March 11 (UPI) -- Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Monday sought to delay the start of his upcoming criminal trial on charges of illegally covering up hush money payments to an adult film actress.
HUD Secretary Fudge to step down this month, retire to Ohio as 'private citizen'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
HUD Secretary Fudge to step down this month, retire to Ohio as 'private citizen'
March 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge said Monday that she plans to officially step down from her Cabinet job March 22.
Customs: Seizure of $11M fake designer watches shows bigger e-commerce problem
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Customs: Seizure of $11M fake designer watches shows bigger e-commerce problem
March 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Monday it seized counterfeit designer watches at the Port of Louisville with retail value of more than $11.7 million.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
Four adults, one child killed in private plane crash in Virginia
Four adults, one child killed in private plane crash in Virginia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement