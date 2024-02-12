Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 12, 2024 / 11:29 PM

Biden campaign joins TikTok despite national security concerns

By Sheri Walsh
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C., and hours after the Biden campaign posted its first video of the president on TikTok during Sunday's Super Bowl despite national security concerns over the app. Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C., and hours after the Biden campaign posted its first video of the president on TikTok during Sunday's Super Bowl despite national security concerns over the app. Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's campaign has joined TikTok, in an effort to gain young voters in his re-election bid, despite a Biden-signed law banning the popular video app on federal devices to protect national security.

On Sunday, Biden's campaign posted its first video, captioned "lol hey guys." It shows the president answering Super Bowl questions before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

"Chiefs or Niners? Two great quarterbacks, hard to decide. But if I didn't say I was for the Eagles, then I'd be sleeping alone. My wife's a Philly girl," Biden responded.

Biden is also questioned over whether he prefers the game or the commercials and whether he prefers the game to the half-time show, to which he answers both questions with "game."

Related

While the TikTok video post is meant to pick up young voters, it has also sparked plenty of controversy and pushback from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle over concerns about data privacy and national security concerns about the video app and its Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance.

Advertisement

"TikTok was banned from all federal government devices because it's a threat to our national security," Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, wrote Monday in a post on X.

"That didn't stop the Biden campaign from joining the CCP's dangerous propaganda app."

"TikTok is a spy app for the Chinese Communist Party," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., claimed in a post on X.

"It's used to push propaganda on American kids and steal data. It's shameful that Biden is embracing TikTok to compensate for bad polls driven by his mental decline."

Last March, the Biden administration threatened to ban TikTok throughout the United States, after banning the social media platform on all federal devices.

TikTok is one of the world's most popular apps, with more than a billion users, including 135 million in the United States.

The issue over the app's ownership by Chinese Internet company ByteDance has grown more bipartisan amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over reports that U.S.-user data has been accessed by the Chinese government.

Advertisement

On Monday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby reiterated that TikTok is still not approved for use on government devices, despite the Biden campaign's decision to join.

"It has to do with concerns about the preservation of data and the potential misuse of that data and privacy information by foreign actors," Kirby said.

Latest Headlines

Senate passes $95B emergency defense bill; House speaker voices opposition
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Senate passes $95B emergency defense bill; House speaker voices opposition
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Senate comfortably passed a bipartisan $95 billion emergency defense package, with $60 designated for Ukraine, early Tuesday morning despite House Speaker Mike Johnson objecting to the bill.
House GOP set to try again in effort to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House GOP set to try again in effort to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The House is expected to take another crack at an impeachment vote against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise returning to his seat.
Russian-Canadian woman pleads guilty to exporting weapons technology to Moscow
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Russian-Canadian woman pleads guilty to exporting weapons technology to Moscow
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Russian-Canadian woman has pleaded guilty in the United States for her role in a sophisticated multimillion-dollar scheme to illegally ship electronic components to Russia that the Kremlin has used in the Ukraine war.
Ex-Puerto Rican city mayor sentenced to more than five years for bribery
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Puerto Rican city mayor sentenced to more than five years for bribery
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The former mayor of the Puerto Rican city of Guaynabo has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for accepting bribes.
43 mayors call on Biden admin. to extend immigrant work permits
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
43 mayors call on Biden admin. to extend immigrant work permits
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Nearly four dozen city mayors are calling on the Biden administration to extend work permits for migrants, stating that without the measure thousands will lose their jobs.
Trump endorses Michael Whatley, daughter-in-law to head RNC
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump endorses Michael Whatley, daughter-in-law to head RNC
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday announced his endorsement of Michael Whatley to head the Republican National Committee despite its chair, Ronna McDaniel, stating she was not stepping down.
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah disagree on Israel-Hamas cease-fire terms in White House meeting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah disagree on Israel-Hamas cease-fire terms in White House meeting
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on Monday as the two leaders disagreed over key issues on Israel's war in Gaza.
1 dead, 5 wounded in New York City subway shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
1 dead, 5 wounded in New York City subway shooting
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting that erupted Monday at a New York City subway station following a dispute between two groups of teenagers, authorities said.
Trump asks Supreme Court to block decision rejecting his immunity claims
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to block decision rejecting his immunity claims
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block last week's appellate court decision shooting down his claims of absolute presidential immunity.
Donald Trump attends closed-door classified documents hearing in Florida
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Donald Trump attends closed-door classified documents hearing in Florida
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump attended a closed-door hearing Monday in federal court in Fort Pierce, Fla., over which classified information can be shared with his defense team in the case over his handling of materials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

With Argentina's help, U.S. seizes Boeing 747 used by Iran's military
With Argentina's help, U.S. seizes Boeing 747 used by Iran's military
As child fights for life after Houston megachurch shooting, police ID assailant
As child fights for life after Houston megachurch shooting, police ID assailant
Donald Trump attends closed-door classified documents hearing in Florida
Donald Trump attends closed-door classified documents hearing in Florida
Authorities recover body of missing 22-year-old California hiker Lifei Huang
Authorities recover body of missing 22-year-old California hiker Lifei Huang
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah disagree on Israel-Hamas cease-fire terms in White House meeting
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah disagree on Israel-Hamas cease-fire terms in White House meeting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement