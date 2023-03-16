Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 16, 2023 / 12:51 AM

U.S. threatens TikTok ban, demands Chinese owners sell stakes

By Sheri Walsh
The Biden administration is threatening to ban TikTok in the United States, over national security concerns, if the video app’s Chinese owners refuse to sell their stakes, the company has acknowledged. File photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE
The Biden administration is threatening to ban TikTok in the United States, over national security concerns, if the video app’s Chinese owners refuse to sell their stakes, the company has acknowledged. File photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

March 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is hardening its stance and threatening to ban TikTok in the United States, if the video app's Chinese owners refuse to sell their stakes, the company has acknowledged.

The ultimatum by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and confirmed to CNN by TikTok, which admitted CFIUS had contacted the company about national security concerns.

Advertisement

"If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn't solve the problem," TikTok spokesperson Maureen Shanahan said in a statement Wednesday evening.

"A change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access. The best way to address concerns about national security is with the transparent, U.S.-based protection of U.S. user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, vetting and verification, which we are already implementing," Shanahan added.

RELATED Britain weighing ban on TikTok app on government phones

TikTok is one of the world's most popular apps, with more than a billion users, including 135 million in the United States.

The social media platform, which is owned by the Chinese Internet company ByteDance, has been facing intense scrutiny over security and data privacy concerns amid fears the video app could be used to collect user data. The issue has grown more bipartisan amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over reports that U.S.-user data has been accessed by the Chinese government.

Advertisement

U.S. federal agencies were ordered last month to remove TikTok from all government devices, after the White House gave them 30 days to purge the app. Other countries have followed the United States' lead, including the European Union and Canada, in banning TikTok on government phones. Britain is considering a similar measure.

RELATED Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia

Congress demanded the Office of Management and Budget remove the social media platform from all government devices last year, after passing the No TikTok on Government Devices Act.

"TikTok is a Trojan Horse for the Chinese Communist Party," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said in a statement after the measure passed in December. "It's a major security risk to the United States and until it is forced to sever ties with China completely, it has no place on government devices."

TikTok has denied allegations that it transfers data to the Chinese government, saying it operates no differently than other social media platforms.

RELATED Bipartisan congressional proposal would counter risks to national security posed by TikTok

TikTok's chief executive officer will travel to Washington, D.C., next week to testify before Congress and address concerns about the app's links to the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to face questions about the app's data security practices, as well as the platform's impact on children, when he appears before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23.

Advertisement

"Americans deserve to know how these actions impact their privacy and data security," the committee said in a statement.

"We've made our concerns clear with TikTok. It is now time to continue the committee's efforts to hold Big Tech accountable by bringing TikTok before the committee to provide complete and honest answers for people."

Latest Headlines

U.S. hits 3 Bosnia and Herzegovina nationals over corruption
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
U.S. hits 3 Bosnia and Herzegovina nationals over corruption
March 16 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday slapped new sanctions against three Bosnia and Herzegovina nationals as it seeks to punish those it accuses of threatening the fragile stability of the Balkan nation.
British, German fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near Estonia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
British, German fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near Estonia
March 15 (UPI) -- British and German fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft flying close to Estonia airspace, officials said Wednesday.
Google discontinues sales of its Google Glass AR smart glasses
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Google discontinues sales of its Google Glass AR smart glasses
March 15 (UPI) -- Google has announced it stopped selling its Glass Enterprise augmented reality glasses Wednesday in a move that discontinues the headset for the second time in 10 years.
Florida amusement park settles lawsuit over teen's death, dismantles FreeFall ride
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida amusement park settles lawsuit over teen's death, dismantles FreeFall ride
March 15 (UPI) -- ICON Park in Orlando began tearing down a ride from which a Missouri teen fell to his death nearly a year ago.
Texas takes control of Houston's public schools, will install new superintendent, board
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas takes control of Houston's public schools, will install new superintendent, board
March 15 (UPI) -- Education officials in Texas have seized control of the largest school district in the state and will replace the leaders of the Houston Independent School District with a new superintendent and board.
1 person in critical condition after tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, injuring 7
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
1 person in critical condition after tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, injuring 7
March 15 (UPI) -- Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday after a tree fell on them at the San Antonio Zoo, leaving one person in critical condition.
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
March 15 (UPI) -- Financial services firm Sterling Bancorp agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to security fraud, including a $27.2 million fine, which will go towards paying restitution.
Officials say barge arriving in Puerto Rico carried migrants, cocaine and gun
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Officials say barge arriving in Puerto Rico carried migrants, cocaine and gun
March 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Coast Guard officers Tuesday arrested 18 stowaways on a barge arriving in San Juan, Puerto Rico, recovering a firearm and cocaine in the process.
Most Americans view mainline religious groups favorably, survey says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Most Americans view mainline religious groups favorably, survey says
March 15 (UPI) -- Americans hold a favorable view of some of the country's largest religious groups, but have a negative view of Muslims, according to a new poll by Pew Research.
Former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti appointed U.S. ambassador to India
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti appointed U.S. ambassador to India
March 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Wednesday confirmed former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as the latest U.S. ambassador to India.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
Seven Va. deputies charged with murder after inmate dies in their care
Seven Va. deputies charged with murder after inmate dies in their care
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
British Supreme Court sides with Ukraine in $3 billion loan dispute with Russia
British Supreme Court sides with Ukraine in $3 billion loan dispute with Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement