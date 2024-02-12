Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 12, 2024 / 8:53 PM

Trump asks Supreme Court to block decision rejecting his immunity claims

By Don Jacobson
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to block last week's appellate court decision rejecting his broad claims of presidential immunity in his election subversion case. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to block last week's appellate court decision rejecting his broad claims of presidential immunity in his election subversion case. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block last week's appellate court decision shooting down his claims of absolute presidential immunity.

Trump's attorneys beseeched the nation's highest court to set aside Tuesday's decision by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which unanimously found he has no immunity from Special Counsel Jack Smith's charges accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Advertisement

The D.C. Circuit ruled the decision would take effect Monday unless Trump submitted a last-ditch appeal to the high court, which he did in the form of a 39-page emergency filing in which his attorneys claim a potential criminal trial on conspiracy charges would "radically disrupt President Trump's ability to campaign against President Biden."

In the filing, Trump's lawyers claim the circuit court's unambiguous ruling "threatens immediate irreparable injury to the First Amendment interests of President Trump and tens of millions of American voters, who are entitled to hear President Trump's campaign message as they decide how to cast their ballots in November."

Advertisement

The Supreme Court appeal was not unexpected, as it has long been apparent the former president's strategy is to delay the start of the trial, which stems from his alleged role in inciting a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 -- an attack prosecutors say was an attempt to stop Congress' certification of the 2020 election results.

Judge Tanya Chutkan had originally set the trial's start date as March 4 but has since ruled it will be postponed as she awaits the appeals process. If the high court rejects Trump's latest move, the case will be returned to Chutkan, in which case it would likely proceed before the November election.

In another bid for a delay, Trump's attorneys on Monday also asked the Supreme Court for more time to convince the D.C. Circuit to reconsider last week's ruling. If the high court grants that request, it would further lengthen the trial's timeline even before the justices have an opportunity to weigh in on the merits of Trump's sweeping immunity claims.

Capitol riot: A look back at violence and fallout 3 years later

Supporters of former President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the Electoral College vote count that would certify Joe Biden as winner of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Senate passes $95B emergency defense bill; House speaker voices opposition
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Senate passes $95B emergency defense bill; House speaker voices opposition
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Senate comfortably passed a bipartisan $95 billion emergency defense package, with $60 designated for Ukraine, early Tuesday morning despite House Speaker Mike Johnson objecting to the bill.
House GOP set to try again in effort to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House GOP set to try again in effort to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The House is expected to take another crack at an impeachment vote against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise returning to his seat.
Russian-Canadian woman pleads guilty to exporting weapons technology to Moscow
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Russian-Canadian woman pleads guilty to exporting weapons technology to Moscow
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Russian-Canadian woman has pleaded guilty in the United States for her role in a sophisticated multimillion-dollar scheme to illegally ship electronic components to Russia that the Kremlin has used in the Ukraine war.
Ex-Puerto Rican city mayor sentenced to more than five years for bribery
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Puerto Rican city mayor sentenced to more than five years for bribery
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The former mayor of the Puerto Rican city of Guaynabo has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for accepting bribes.
43 mayors call on Biden admin. to extend immigrant work permits
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
43 mayors call on Biden admin. to extend immigrant work permits
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Nearly four dozen city mayors are calling on the Biden administration to extend work permits for migrants, stating that without the measure thousands will lose their jobs.
Biden campaign joins TikTok despite national security concerns
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden campaign joins TikTok despite national security concerns
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's campaign has joined TikTok, in an effort to gain young voters, despite Biden signing legislation to ban the popular video app on federal devices over national security concerns.
Trump endorses Michael Whatley, daughter-in-law to head RNC
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump endorses Michael Whatley, daughter-in-law to head RNC
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday announced his endorsement of Michael Whatley to head the Republican National Committee despite its chair, Ronna McDaniel, stating she was not stepping down.
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah disagree on Israel-Hamas cease-fire terms in White House meeting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah disagree on Israel-Hamas cease-fire terms in White House meeting
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on Monday as the two leaders disagreed over key issues on Israel's war in Gaza.
1 dead, 5 wounded in New York City subway shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
1 dead, 5 wounded in New York City subway shooting
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting that erupted Monday at a New York City subway station following a dispute between two groups of teenagers, authorities said.
Donald Trump attends closed-door classified documents hearing in Florida
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Donald Trump attends closed-door classified documents hearing in Florida
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump attended a closed-door hearing Monday in federal court in Fort Pierce, Fla., over which classified information can be shared with his defense team in the case over his handling of materials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

With Argentina's help, U.S. seizes Boeing 747 used by Iran's military
With Argentina's help, U.S. seizes Boeing 747 used by Iran's military
As child fights for life after Houston megachurch shooting, police ID assailant
As child fights for life after Houston megachurch shooting, police ID assailant
Donald Trump attends closed-door classified documents hearing in Florida
Donald Trump attends closed-door classified documents hearing in Florida
Authorities recover body of missing 22-year-old California hiker Lifei Huang
Authorities recover body of missing 22-year-old California hiker Lifei Huang
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah disagree on Israel-Hamas cease-fire terms in White House meeting
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah disagree on Israel-Hamas cease-fire terms in White House meeting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement