March 1, 2024 / 1:18 PM

With endorsement, Miami Mayor Suarez says he hopes to help Trump secure Hispanic vote

By Simon Druker
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez called Donald Trump the only candidate in the current 2024 presidential election campaign who can “secure” the country’s southern border. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 3 | Miami Mayor Francis Suarez called Donald Trump the only candidate in the current 2024 presidential election campaign who can “secure” the country’s southern border. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez became the latest Republican politician to endorse Donald Trump when he gave his endorsement to the former president Friday.

Suarez made the formal announcement on X, calling Trump the only candidate in the current 2024 presidential election campaign who can "secure" the country's southern border.

The 46-year-old politician suspended his own presidential campaign in August after failing to qualify for the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee. He became the first Republican candidate to withdraw from what was a crowded field at the time.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is the lone remaining Republican challenger to Trump for the party's nomination, and she has vowed to remain in the race through Super Tuesday, when the greatest number of U.S. states hold their primary elections.

Super Tuesday takes place on March 5.

"After seeing both our current president and President Trump at the border, and having been there myself last week, it is evident to me that the only candidate that will keep our country safe, our border secure, reduce inflation and can coherently lead our country forward is President Donald J. Trump," Suarez said in his endorsement statement.

"For those reasons, I am endorsing President Trump today. I look forward to helping him campaign on his strong record and contrast it with the current administration's."

Trump and President Joe Biden both separately visited the U.S. border with Mexico Thursday. The border remains one of the biggest issues ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Suarez, the son of former Miami Xavier Suarez, also said he looks forward to helping Trump boost his popularity with Hispanic voters.

"I especially look forward to helping President Trump and the Republican Party win a larger share of Hispanic, young voters and voters across our cities and urban centers," Suarez said in his statement.

