Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 8:00 AM

Biden, Trump to travel to Texas in dueling visits to U.S.-Mexico border

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden will travel to Brownsville, Texas, Thursday to discuss a Senate bill that would increase border patrol funding after it stalled in Congress. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
1 of 2 | President Joe Biden will travel to Brownsville, Texas, Thursday to discuss a Senate bill that would increase border patrol funding after it stalled in Congress. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will both travel to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday amid a duel over border security policy ahead of the 2024 election.

The White House said Biden will travel to Brownsville, Texas, and meet with local leaders as well as Border Patrol agents, law enforcement personnel and frontline personnel to discuss a bipartisan measure that was killed in the Senate after Trump voiced his opposition.

Advertisement

The bill would add 1,500 new border patrol personnel, boost asylum officers by 4,300, increase Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention beds by 50,000, add funding for 100 additional immigration judges, and funds to install 100 drug inspection machines.

It would also include $1.4 billion for cities and states dealing with the influx of immigrants.

Related

"It would make our country safer, make our border more secure and treat people more fairly and humanely while preserving legal immigration, consistent with our nation's values," the White House said, noting it had received support from the Border Patrol Union, the Chamber of Commerce, the South Texas Alliance of Cities and the Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

Senate Republicans, however, balked on the measure, which had initially been tied to funding for Ukraine and Israel as Trump has publicly made it clear he wants immigration and border policy to remain at the forefront of the public's mind as the election draws near.

Trump, who announced his visit before Biden, will visit Eagle Pass where Texas authorities have placed barriers next to the Rio Grande there to prevent border river crossings.

Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Biden of making an "insincere attempt" to address the border because it has become a losing political issue for Democrats.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has fought with the Biden administration on numerous issues, is expected to join Trump during his visit.

Latest Headlines

Alabama man arrested for threatening Arizona election officials over Instagram
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alabama man arrested for threatening Arizona election officials over Instagram
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- An Alabama man has been arrested and charged on allegations of threatening Arizona election officials over Instagram.
At least one dead in fast-moving Texas Panhandle fires
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
At least one dead in fast-moving Texas Panhandle fires
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- At least one person has died as a result of wildfires that have scorched more than a million acres in northern Texas, officials said.
Texas executes Ivan Cantu for Dallas murders despite doubts of his guilt
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas executes Ivan Cantu for Dallas murders despite doubts of his guilt
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Texas executed Ivan Cantu on Wednesday for the murder of his cousin and his cousin's fiancée, James Mosqueda and Amy Kitchen.
Anheuser-Busch, Teamsters reach tentative agreement to avert strike
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Anheuser-Busch, Teamsters reach tentative agreement to avert strike
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Anheuser-Busch, the nation's largest brewer, reached a tentative five-year contract agreement Wednesday with the Teamsters union to avert a midnight Thursday strike by 5,000 workers.
Video released of person of interest in explosive device left at Alabama AG's office
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Video released of person of interest in explosive device left at Alabama AG's office
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama released video Wednesday of an unidentified person of interest in Saturday's detonation of an explosive device near the state's attorney general's office in downtown Montgomery.
Eldest son of Rep. Lauren Boebert arrested on multiple felony charges
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Eldest son of Rep. Lauren Boebert arrested on multiple felony charges
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The eldest son of Rep. Lauren Boebert has been arrested on multiple felony charges on accusations of stealing money with the use of credit and bank cards stolen from vehicles in Rifle, Colo.
Justice Dept. finds violence, poor conditions at three Mississippi prisons
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Dept. finds violence, poor conditions at three Mississippi prisons
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Three Mississippi prisons, housing 7,200 people, are failing to protect inmates from widespread physical violence, in violation of their 8th and 14th Amendments, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
GOP senator blocks bill to protect IVF access
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
GOP senator blocks bill to protect IVF access
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi blocked the quick passage Wednesday of a bill that would have provided federal protections for access to in vitro fertilization.
Member of infamous Haitian 400 Mawozo gang sentenced to 5 years for gun smuggling
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Member of infamous Haitian 400 Mawozo gang sentenced to 5 years for gun smuggling
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Haitian national residing in the United States has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment for participating in the smuggling of 24 firearms to his native country.
Illinois judge orders Donald Trump removed from state's primary ballot
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Illinois judge orders Donald Trump removed from state's primary ballot
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Illinois judge on Wednesday ordered Donald Trump be removed from the state's March 19 primary ballot but placed a hold on her order.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Illinois judge orders Donald Trump removed from state's primary ballot
Illinois judge orders Donald Trump removed from state's primary ballot
Economic recovery under Joe Biden bucked trends, economists say
Economic recovery under Joe Biden bucked trends, economists say
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Donald Trump's economic plan lowered unemployment, increased inequality
Donald Trump's economic plan lowered unemployment, increased inequality
New airborne resupply system keeps Coast Guard cutters on patrol longer
New airborne resupply system keeps Coast Guard cutters on patrol longer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement