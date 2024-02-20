Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 7:58 PM

Nikki Haley vows to stay in presidential race, not give into GOP 'herd mentality'

By Ehren Wynder
Republican presidential hopeful former Gov. Nikki Haley addresses a crowd of supporters at the Embassy Suites in North Charleston, S.C., in January. The former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor vowed to stay in the race until Super Tuesday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Republican presidential hopeful former Gov. Nikki Haley addresses a crowd of supporters at the Embassy Suites in North Charleston, S.C., in January. The former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor vowed to stay in the race until Super Tuesday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley, the last Republican primary candidate to hold out hope for unseating former President Donald Trump, told supporters Tuesday she isn't going anywhere.

At an invite-only event of about 50 people in Greenville, S.C., the former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor pledged to stay in the race beyond the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

Advertisement

Haley's speech follows decisive losses in Iowa and New Hampshire, as well as a presumed loss in her home state of South Carolina, where Trump is favored in polling. Many high-level Republicans have called on her to end her run and fall in line behind Trump.

She told supporters Tuesday, however, "I feel no need to kiss the ring," and vowed she would not give into the "herd mentality" of her fellow Republicans "who now publicly embrace Trump" but "privately dread him."

Related

"We don't anoint kings in this country," she said. "We have elections. And Donald Trump, of all people, should know we don't rig elections."

Haley went on to disparage Trump by calling him a "bully" who's "getting meaner and more offensive by the day" and argued he's "completely distracted" by his numerous court hearings.

Advertisement

Media outlets reported Trump's campaign advisers released a memo calling Haley a "wailing loser hell-bent on an alternative reality" and that she had been "rejected by those who know her the best" in South Carolina.

Haley on Tuesday framed her run as an effort on behalf of the fraction of the Republican party that would not bow to Trump and for the "70% of the country" that does not want a Biden-Trump rematch.

"I'm willing to take the cuts, the bruises and the name calling," she said. "Do we really want to spend every day from now until November, watching America's two most disliked politicians duke it out? No sane person wants that."

Haley also took aim at President Joe Biden over his border and economic policies, as well as his mental fitness.

"Every time he opens his mouth, he sounds like his mind is closed-up shop," she said.

Haley plans to stop next in Michigan before the state's primary on Feb. 27. She has pledged to stay in the race at least until Super Tuesday on March 5.

While polling numbers in South Carolina put her at 32% versus Trump's 58%, Haley has the cash to continue running. Her campaign has held high-dollar fundraisers throughout the country recently, with January being her top fundraising month for the entire race.

Advertisement

Her campaign continues to roll out leadership teams in at least eight of the 15 Super Tuesday states, including California and Texas, where she just finished with a round of fundraising, and in Massachusetts and Vermont, which previously rejected Trump in general elections.

"Dropping out would be the easy route," she said. "I've never taken the easy route."

Latest Headlines

Measles cases continue to rise in South Florida
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Measles cases continue to rise in South Florida
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Six cases of the measles have now been reported in Florida and have been traced back to a Weston elementary school in what some experts warn could be a rising problem with people being unvaccinated.
United Airlines plane with damaged wing lands safely in Denver
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
United Airlines plane with damaged wing lands safely in Denver
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston made an emergency landing in Denver Monday due to a damaged wing.
Missing 11-year-old girl in Texas found dead
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Missing 11-year-old girl in Texas found dead
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The body of Audrii Cunningham, an 11-year-old girl who had been missing in Texas, was found Tuesday, officials said. A suspect is in custody.
USDA announces $500M to help prevent wildfires in western U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
USDA announces $500M to help prevent wildfires in western U.S.
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday announced $500 million will be used to confront the nation's ongoing wildfire crisis.
YouTube parenting blogger Ruby Franke sentenced on child abuse charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
YouTube parenting blogger Ruby Franke sentenced on child abuse charges
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Former parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke on Tuesday was sentenced to four consecutive terms of one to 15 years in prison on child abuse charges.
Kamala Harris visits Pittsburgh, announces $5.8B clean water investment
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Kamala Harris visits Pittsburgh, announces $5.8B clean water investment
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan on Tuesday announced a $5.8 billion investment for clean water infrastructure.
2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Jackson County, Mo., prosecutor's office says two men have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting Wednesday at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade which left one person dead.
U.S. plans sanctions against Russia over Alexei Navalny's death
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. plans sanctions against Russia over Alexei Navalny's death
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The United States says "major sanctions" are coming against Russia on Friday in response to the circumstances surrounding the death of Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Russian court upholds U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's prison sentence
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Russian court upholds U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's prison sentence
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A judicial court in Russia on Tuesday upheld the sentence of wrongfully detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
Super-charged hurricane season possible this year, forecasters say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Super-charged hurricane season possible this year, forecasters say
Two key factors prompt AccuWeather forecasters to sound the early warning of a potentially super-charged hurricane season: The return of La Niña and historically warm water across the Atlantic Ocean.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow
Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow
Missing 11-year-old girl in Texas found dead
Missing 11-year-old girl in Texas found dead
Kim Jong Un receives car from Vladimir Putin in show of 'special' friendship
Kim Jong Un receives car from Vladimir Putin in show of 'special' friendship
Hawaii considers $25 tourist tax to cover fire, environmental damage
Hawaii considers $25 tourist tax to cover fire, environmental damage
2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting
2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement