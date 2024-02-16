Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2024 / 12:49 PM / Updated at 1:46 PM

President Joe Biden visits Ohio site of toxic train derailment

By Simon Druker
President Joe Biden is traveling Friday afternoon to Ohio where he will visit the site of last year’s massive train derailment in the small village of East Palestine in the northeastern part of the state. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 3 | President Joe Biden is traveling Friday afternoon to Ohio where he will visit the site of last year’s massive train derailment in the small village of East Palestine in the northeastern part of the state. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is traveling Friday afternoon to Ohio where he will visit the site of last year's massive train derailment in the small village of East Palestine in the northeastern part of the state.

Biden will receive an operational update on recovery efforts once on the ground in East Palestine, where a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed on Feb. 3, 2023, spilling thousands of gallons of hazardous chemicals and igniting a multiday fire.

Advertisement

The spill also contaminated nearby drinking water.

Air Force One will deposit Biden in Pittsburgh at 2:25 p.m. EST where he will then travel by ground to East Palestine, arriving at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Related

Biden will also meet with residents directly affected by the disaster, the White House confirmed earlier in the month.

The derailment forced hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes in the village with a population of 4,700.

The train was carrying 115,580 gallons of vinyl chloride, a colorless hazardous gas.

A preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board found the train failed to stop after an audible alarm activated because of an overheated wheel bearing.

Advertisement

"The president will deliver remarks on how the administration is holding Norfolk Southern accountable for the derailment and is working with state and local officials to support the community as it moves forward," the White House said in a statement accompanying Biden's daily schedule.

"The president will discuss his commitment to ensuring the people of East Palestine are not defined by this single event, and that his administration is delivering on the needs of affected families, businesses, and residents."

Biden's visit comes at the invitation of East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, according to White House Press Secretary Katherine Jean-Pierre.

Conaway previously criticized the president for not coming to the disaster site last year shortly after the derailment.

The issue quickly escalated into a political football with former president Donald Trump visiting the disaster site on Feb. 22, 2023. Trump at the time criticized Biden's failure to appear.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived a day later to observe the toxic derailment, delivering a briefing on the disaster from the NTSB.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump won't appeal immunity ruling in Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Donald Trump won't appeal immunity ruling in Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Donald Trump and his legal team have decided not to appeal to the Supreme Court a decision that ruled he has no immunity defense in civil lawsuits.
Body of missing Tennessee deputy recovered from river
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Body of missing Tennessee deputy recovered from river
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Search and rescue crews found the body of a missing Tennessee sheriff's deputy Thursday.
West Virginia's Sen. Manchin says he won't be third-party presidential candidate
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
West Virginia's Sen. Manchin says he won't be third-party presidential candidate
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., confirmed Friday he will not mount a run for president as an independent or third-party candidate during this year's presidential campaign season.
Florida's cold, wet forecast could affect this weekend's Daytona 500
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Florida's cold, wet forecast could affect this weekend's Daytona 500
A storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico will send tropical moisture across the Florida Peninsula beginning Saturday and extending through the weekend, which could dampen outdoor plans and the Daytona 500.
Fani Willis won't testify in second day of hearing on removal from Trump case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fani Willis won't testify in second day of hearing on removal from Trump case
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Testimony continues Friday in Atlanta, Ga., in a hearing over the potential removal of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the election interference case against Donald Trump.
Justice Department reaffirms commitment to protecting LGBTQI+ communities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department reaffirms commitment to protecting LGBTQI+ communities
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Leaders from the U.S. Justice Department Civil Rights Division met Thursday to reinforce the department's commitment to protecting LGBTQI+ rights.
Nike to lay off over 1,500 people, 2% of its workforce
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nike to lay off over 1,500 people, 2% of its workforce
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Nike said late Thursday it's laying off more than 1,500 people, 2% of its workforce, in what the company described in an internal email memo from CEO John Donahue as a restructuring.
House subpoenas three Harvard leaders in anti-Semitism investigation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House subpoenas three Harvard leaders in anti-Semitism investigation
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The House Education and Workforce Committee on Friday subpoenaed three Harvard University leaders in connection with its investigation of anti-Semitism on campus.
January wholesale prices rose 0.3%, more than expected
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
January wholesale prices rose 0.3%, more than expected
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Seasonally adjusted wholesale prices measured by the Producer Price Index went up 0.3% in January, more than expected, according to a Friday Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
Frozen fish market expected to boom thanks to fast food, freezing tech
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Frozen fish market expected to boom thanks to fast food, freezing tech
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The market for frozen fish is enormous and only expected to grow over the next eight years, according to a new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Coast Guard intercepts Iran weapons shipment headed for Yemen
U.S. Coast Guard intercepts Iran weapons shipment headed for Yemen
Tennessee deputy missing after patrol car pulled from river with body in back seat
Tennessee deputy missing after patrol car pulled from river with body in back seat
Imprisoned Jan. 6 rioter faces five additional felony charges
Imprisoned Jan. 6 rioter faces five additional felony charges
North Korean leader's sister opens door to improved ties with Japan
North Korean leader's sister opens door to improved ties with Japan
IDF says Hamas fighters captured in Nasser hospital; 4 patients die in power outage
IDF says Hamas fighters captured in Nasser hospital; 4 patients die in power outage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement