Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg arrived in East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday to survey the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment. Photo courtesy of Pete Buttigieg/ Instagram

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived in East Palestine Thursday to meet with residents amid growing Republican criticism about the Biden administration's response to the toxic train derailment in the area. Buttigieg shared a photo of himself at the site on Thursday morning where teams with the Environmental Protection Agency have been on the ground near the site of the Feb. 3 derailment continuously testing air and water quality, while the National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the causes of the crash. Advertisement

"This morning I'm in East Palestine, Ohio, to see the site of the Norfolk Southern derailment, hear updates from investigators, and meet first responders," Buttigieg wrote on Instagram. "USDOT will continue its work to ensure safety and accountability."

Previously, a Transportation Department official noted that Buttigieg did not want to distract from the emergency phase of the disaster before "transitioning to the long-term remediation phase."

Buttigieg was expected to be joined by Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration Administrator Tristan Brown. The visit comes as the NTSB was also expected to issue its findings of the investigation.

The White House, meanwhile, has not yet announced whether President Joe Biden would visit East Palestine following the president's return home from Ukraine and Poland this past week.

Buttigieg arrived after calling on Congress and the freight railroad industry to strengthen safety measures to prevent future derailments. The EPA this week also ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up the site or face federal fines and penalties that would more than triple the cost to the company.

On Wednesday, Norfolk Southern's CEO Alan Shaw announced the company plans to excavate and remove soil from the disaster site and replace the rail tracks as part of a comprehensive response plan.

Shaw said the company was forced to revise its blueprint after conversations with the community revealed additional concerns.

"It is important to me that the members of this community have confidence in Norfolk Southern's remediation efforts and that we are working closely with local, state, and federal agencies," Shaw said in a statement. "An important part of this plan is to listen to the concerns of the community and that's a primary reason why we are going to enhance our plan."

Also Wednesday, the company said it reached a deal with one of its largest labor unions that will allow 3,000 employees to take up to seven days of paid sick leave per year.

Buttigieg's visit Thursday also comes after Former President Donald Trump gave a speech Wednesday at an East Palestine fire station alongside Republican Sen. J.D. Vance, U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, Ohio State Senator Michael Rulli, and the former president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump described the incident as a "tragedy" as he praised first responders and the ongoing cleanup effort by Norfolk Southern, while telling nervous residents "you are not forgotten" amid growing fears of massive contamination throughout the region.

The former president said his organization would supplement the federal response by donating cleaning supplies and bottled water to affected families.

"It means that the affected communities beyond the borders of East Palestine are going to be taken care of, and they've said so. They've said it loud and clear and I think they probably mean it," Trump said.

During the speech in the small town of about 5,000 people, Trump criticized the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for not responding more swiftly to the disaster.

"When I announced that I was coming, they changed their tune. It was an amazing phenomenon," Trump told the crowd.

"I sincerely hope that when your representatives and all of the politicians get here, including Biden, they get back from touring Ukraine, that he's got some money left over," Trump said.

Trump, who announced a third run for the White House last November, was greeted warmly by the crowd, with many waving "Trump 2024" campaign flags while chanting "U.S.A.!" and "We love you, Trump!"

The White House this week criticized Trump for ending Obama-era regulations that would have likely prevented the disaster.

"Congressional Republicans and former Trump Administration officials owe East Palestine an apology for selling them out to rail industry lobbyists when they dismantled Obama-Biden rail safety protections as well as EPA powers to rapidly contain spills," the statement from Andrew Bates said. "Congressional Republicans laid the groundwork for the Trump Administration to tear up requirements for more effective train brakes, and last year most House Republicans wanted to defund our ability to protect drinking water."

Three days after the derailment, emergency officials feared an explosion, which prompted a controlled burn of massive amounts of vinyl chloride that sent a large plume of black smoke billowing into the atmosphere.

Residents were given the OK to return home five days after the crash but have since become increasingly afraid for their health and safety as many were experiencing persistent symptoms, including burning eyes, headaches, nausea and irritated skin.

For days, officials have been on the ground trying to tamp down panic, which was amplified by an estimated 3,500 small fish that turned up dead across several miles of streams after the crash.

Despite continued assurances from local officials, many East Palestine residents remain convinced that drinking water, pets, crops, and livestock were already exposed in the disaster's immediate aftermath.

Both Pennsylvania and Ohio are also considering criminal charges against the company for potential failures that led to the disaster.