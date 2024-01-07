Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 7, 2024 / 12:21 PM

Full subway service restored after NYC train collision caused days of disruption

By Adam Schrader
An MTA Worker cleans a subway car at the Coney Island Stop in May 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
An MTA Worker cleans a subway car at the Coney Island Stop in May 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has resumed service to train lines impacted by a collision Thursday that caused days of disruption in New York City, authorities said.

Two subway trains were traveling north from the 96 Street Station on the Upper West Side of Manhattan around 3 p.m. on Thursday when they collided at a slow speed and derailed. There were 24 people with mild injuries and no reported serious injuries.

Advertisement

The impacted 1, 2, and 3 trains remained out of service until the tracks were cleared and damage to the tunnel and third rail was completed. A safety inspection was also conducted and the lines were cleared to begin running trains again by the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Whether it's extreme weather causing a disruption or extremely rare accidents like this one, the MTA always bounces back on the double," MTA chair Janna Lieber said in a statement.

Related

"I want to thank the amazing MTA workers for their efforts, and our customers for their understanding during the last two days."

The National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the cause of the derailment remains ongoing.

According to the New York Daily News, one of the trains involved in the trash was out of service at the time after the emergency brakes were pulled by alleged vandals.

Advertisement

The NTSB said Friday that crew members were unable to reset the brakes on the vandalized car. MTA sources who spoke to the Daily News confirmed that this meant the track mechanisms that would normally keep a train from running a red signal would not have worked.

An internal MTA report reviewed by the Daily News revealed that a crew member on the vandalized train had ordered it to stop before the collision.

Latest Headlines

Trump campaigns in Iowa with sharp lead on Republican rivals
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump campaigns in Iowa with sharp lead on Republican rivals
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail in Iowa over the weekend with a devastating lead on his opponents and just over a week until the state's Republican caucus.
Alaska Airlines clears 18 737 Max-9 aircraft for service after grounding fleet
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alaska Airlines clears 18 737 Max-9 aircraft for service after grounding fleet
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines on Saturday cleared 18 Boeing 737-9 Max-9 airliners to return to service while investigators examine the rest of the fleet to determine why a fuselage side panel blew out mid-flight.
Biden accepts invitation to deliver State of the Union address on March 7
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden accepts invitation to deliver State of the Union address on March 7
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday accepted an invitation from House Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver his State of the Union address on March 7.
Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The wife of a billionaire donor who accused former Harvard President Claudine Gay of plagiarism and called for her resignation now faces her own plagiarism accusations.
Calif. hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures 3 others near Disneyland
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Calif. hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures 3 others near Disneyland
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A woman died and three others were injured in a pair of hit-and-run accidents caused by the same driver near Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., according to police.
Former Colo. officer gets 14 months in prison over death of Elijah McClain
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Former Colo. officer gets 14 months in prison over death of Elijah McClain
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to 14 months in prison and four years probation for his role in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man.
FBI arrests trio of Jan. 6 fugitives in Florida on 3rd anniversary of attack
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
FBI arrests trio of Jan. 6 fugitives in Florida on 3rd anniversary of attack
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The FBI announced Saturday it has arrested three fugitives in Florida charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Pentagon: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on New Year's Day
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Pentagon: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on New Year's Day
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on New Year's Day following surgery, although the Department of Defense has only recently confirmed the news.
Massive winter storm to blast more than 30 states with snow, rain or wind
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Massive winter storm to blast more than 30 states with snow, rain or wind
A massive and potent winter storm storm will sprawl over much of the eastern half of the nation early next week, encompassing more than 30 states, forecasters warned Saturday.
Third batch of Epstein documents reveals unsettling details
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Third batch of Epstein documents reveals unsettling details
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A third round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein was made public Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
FBI arrests trio of Jan. 6 fugitives in Florida on 3rd anniversary of attack
FBI arrests trio of Jan. 6 fugitives in Florida on 3rd anniversary of attack
Calif. hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures 3 others near Disneyland
Calif. hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures 3 others near Disneyland
Pentagon: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on New Year's Day
Pentagon: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on New Year's Day
Alaska Airlines clears 18 737 Max-9 aircraft for service after grounding fleet
Alaska Airlines clears 18 737 Max-9 aircraft for service after grounding fleet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement