Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2023 / 9:27 AM

Gov. Beshear issues state of emergency in Kentucky after derailment

By Clyde Hughes
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday after a trail derailment in central Rockcastle County. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday after a trail derailment in central Rockcastle County. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a multiple freight car-train derailment in Rockcastle County on Wednesday.

Beshear issued the declaration hours after the accident on Wednesday afternoon, in which more than a dozen freight cars derailed in central Kentucky, spilling molten sulfur and sparking a fire,

Advertisement

The governor's declaration allows the state to activate resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard "as needed to help protect Kentucky families and communities."

"The state's Emergency Operations Center has also been activated to Level 4," Beshear's office said. "The state's Energy and Environment Cabinet Emergency Response Team is also on scene.

Related

Authorities encouraged residents of a nearby town in Rockcastle County to evacuate after the accident.

Of the 16 cars that were involved in the derailment north of Livingston, Ky., two contained molten sulfur, which had been breached and lost some of their contents, operator CSX said.

"Specialized equipment is being deployed to conduct air monitoring in the area," the carrier said. "CSX is in close contact with the Rockcastle County emergency teams as they continue to assess the situation and we appreciate their swift response. We will work together with the local authorities to secure the area and safety is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan."

Advertisement

The accident prompted authorities to close U.S. Hwy. 25 in both directions from the Laurel County line to Calloway Branch Road on Wednesday.

Gov. Beshear has also activated the state's price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services.

Latest Headlines

Ohio's Bill Johnson leaves Congress to lead Youngstown State University
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ohio's Bill Johnson leaves Congress to lead Youngstown State University
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio has announced his retirement from the House and will become president of Youngstown State University.
Ron DeSantis PAC CEO resigns
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ron DeSantis PAC CEO resigns
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The head of the largest super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron Desantis's bid for president has quit. Chris Jankowski, CEO of Never Back Down, said his resignation was effective immediately.
Scammers don't take break for holidays, experts warn
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Scammers don't take break for holidays, experts warn
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Scammers see the holiday season as prime time to part you from your money. And with advanced technologies, like artificial intelligence, readily available, it's easier than ever.
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul worked to "dial down the temperature" Wednesday, saying there's no indication of a terrorist attack after two people died in an explosion on the Rainbow Bridge.
House ethics committee declines to investigate Rep. Jamaal Bowman over fire alarm
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
House ethics committee declines to investigate Rep. Jamaal Bowman over fire alarm
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee has declined to initiate an investigation of Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who was charged with a misdemeanor violation for pulling a fire alarm during a key Congressional vote in September.
Will new Atlantic storm form as end of hurricane season nears?
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Will new Atlantic storm form as end of hurricane season nears?
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and AccuWeather meteorologists say there is a chance for a storm to form in the central part of the basin prior to the season's official end.
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The wife of a Republican Iowa official was found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud in an attempt to help her husband get elected to Congress in 2020.
Border Patrol stops Romanian families from crossing into U.S. from Canada
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Border Patrol stops Romanian families from crossing into U.S. from Canada
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it captured 20 Romanian nationals illegally crossing from Canada into the United States.
California lawmakers ask NASA not to cut Mars budget
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
California lawmakers ask NASA not to cut Mars budget
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Many in California's Congressional delegation have asked NASA and Administrator Bill Nelson to rethink the space agency's budget cuts that they believe will cost jobs and scientific advances in a letter released on Wedne
14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Colorado Supreme Court will hear the appeals of a lower court judge's ruling to keep Donald Trump on the ballot in 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
14th Amendment case against Donald Trump heading to Colorado Supreme Court
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
'No indication of terrorist attack' in deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
IDF says it destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of start of truce deal
Border Patrol stops Romanian families from crossing into U.S. from Canada
Border Patrol stops Romanian families from crossing into U.S. from Canada
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
Iowa county supervisor's wife found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement