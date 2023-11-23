Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday after a trail derailment in central Rockcastle County. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a multiple freight car-train derailment in Rockcastle County on Wednesday. Beshear issued the declaration hours after the accident on Wednesday afternoon, in which more than a dozen freight cars derailed in central Kentucky, spilling molten sulfur and sparking a fire, Advertisement

The governor's declaration allows the state to activate resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard "as needed to help protect Kentucky families and communities."

"The state's Emergency Operations Center has also been activated to Level 4," Beshear's office said. "The state's Energy and Environment Cabinet Emergency Response Team is also on scene.

Authorities encouraged residents of a nearby town in Rockcastle County to evacuate after the accident.

Of the 16 cars that were involved in the derailment north of Livingston, Ky., two contained molten sulfur, which had been breached and lost some of their contents, operator CSX said.

"Specialized equipment is being deployed to conduct air monitoring in the area," the carrier said. "CSX is in close contact with the Rockcastle County emergency teams as they continue to assess the situation and we appreciate their swift response. We will work together with the local authorities to secure the area and safety is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan."

Advertisement

The accident prompted authorities to close U.S. Hwy. 25 in both directions from the Laurel County line to Calloway Branch Road on Wednesday.

Gov. Beshear has also activated the state's price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services.