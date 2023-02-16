Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 10:43 AM

Angry East Palestine residents pack train derailment meeting, railroad fails to show

By Doug Cunningham

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Hundreds of East Palestine Ohio residents packed an angry, tense meeting on the after effects of the toxic train derailment Wednesday night. But Norfolk Southern failed to show up to face and answer the many questions from the community.

Mayor Trent Conaway told the tense meeting that Norfolk Southern didn't feel it was safe to attend the meeting where anxious and angry residents had many questions about their own safety from the toxins spilled in the train derailment.

"I want answers," Conaway said before the town hall meeting started. "Norfolk Southern didn't show up. They didn't feel it was safe."

Residents booed and shouted at the news that the railroad failed to show up to answer serious health concerns.

RELATED Bipartisan senators demand answers following Ohio train derailment

"We all just want answers," said resident Kathy Dyke. "The railroad should be here answering questions. That would ease a lot of people's minds to figure out what the next step is."

In a statement explaining why they didn't show up, Norfolk Southern said, "We know that many people are rightfully angry and frustrated right now. Unfortunately, after consulting with community leaders, we have become increasingly concerned about the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community around this event stemming from the increasing likelihood of the participation of outside parties."

Norfolk Southern said they want to continue "our dialogue with the community and address their concerns."

RELATED Officials lift evacuation order after Ohio train derailment

The railroad has set up a "Family Assistance Center" at Abundant Life Church in New Waterford, Ohio. Area residents can also call the center at 1-800-230-7049 for help.

On Tuesday the railroad announced a $1 million fund to be available immediately as the railroad continues to test and sample air and water. Norfolk Southern said in a statement that another $1.5 million in direct financial assistance has been distributed to more than 1,000 families.

Residents are reporting illnesses and fish dying after the Feb. 3 train derailment sent plumes of toxic fumes into the air and water.

RELATED Ohio town council to meet on environmental concerns after train derailment

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators including Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance of Ohio, Jon Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Marco Rubio of Florida are demanding answers from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the federal government response to the derailment.

The Environmental Protection Agency acknowledged Tuesday that the chemicals from the train, including the high unstable carcinogen vinyl chloride, continue to be released into the air, surface soils and surface waters.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Wednesday also moved to dismiss trespassing charges filed against News Nation reporter Evan Lambert. He was doing a live report from a news conference on the train derailment when police ordered him to stop.

"While journalists could conceivably be charged for trespass in some situations, this is not one of them," Yost tweeted. "The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the Governor. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter."

