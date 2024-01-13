Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 13, 2024 / 1:23 PM

U.S. health officials ask DEA to reclassify marijuana following review

By Simon Druker
Marijuana is less harmful and less prone to abuse than first thought and should be reclassified to reflect that, the Department of Health and Human Services said in documents released Friday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 4 | Marijuana is less harmful and less prone to abuse than first thought and should be reclassified to reflect that, the Department of Health and Human Services said in documents released Friday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Marijuana is less harmful and less prone to abuse than first thought and should be reclassified to reflect that, the Department of Health and Human Services now says.

The department publicly released more than 250 pages outlining the position on Friday, including a letter written by Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine.

Advertisement

"I am recommending that marijuana, referring to botanical cannabis (Cannabis sativa L.) that is within the definition 'marihuana' or 'marijuana' in the CSA, be controlled in Schedule III of the CSA," Levine wrote in the letter addressed to Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram and originally dated Aug. 29, 2023.

Levine's letter is part of a now-public 252-page review that appeals to the DEA to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III substance, rather than its current Schedule 1 classification.

Related

Scientists found that "there exists some credible scientific support for the medical use of marijuana in at least one of the indications for which there is widespread current experience in the United States."

This comes after president Joe Biden in October 2022 moved to review the classification of marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug.

Advertisement

"Schedule I drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," according to the current DEA definition.

"Schedule III drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence. Schedule III drugs abuse potential is less than Schedule I and Schedule II drugs."

The documents were prepared by FDA's Controlled Substance Staff and reviewed by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Schedule I drugs are considered the most dangerous include heroin and lysergic acid diethylamide, commonly known as LSD.

Ketamine, anabolic steroids and testosterone are some of the drugs currently classified as Schedule III.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court agrees to consider Oregon homeless camping case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court agrees to consider Oregon homeless camping case
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider a case which might override local laws banning homeless encampments on public property.
EPA proposes fines on oil, gas producers to reduce methane emissions
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
EPA proposes fines on oil, gas producers to reduce methane emissions
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Oil and gas companies could for the first time face fines for methane emissions that exceed government-approved levels under a new proposal from the Biden administration.
Kansas Proud Boys member gets 55-month sentence for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kansas Proud Boys member gets 55-month sentence for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Kansas Proud Boys member William Chrestman has drawn a 55-month federal prison sentence for threatening a federal officer while carrying an ax handle during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Forecasters: Dangerous wind chills, heavy snow will continue into next week
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Forecasters: Dangerous wind chills, heavy snow will continue into next week
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Dangerously cold wind chills producing sub-zero temperatures, heavy snow and freezing rain will continue across much of the United States through the weekend and into next week, forecasters said Saturday.
DOJ says Texas is blocking Border Patrol, asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DOJ says Texas is blocking Border Patrol, asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Federal authorities say the Texas National Guard and state troopers have blocked U.S. Border Patrol agents from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, preventing them from patrolling.
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Friday ordered Donald Trump to pay the New York Times nearly $400,000 in legal fees following his failed lawsuit against the paper.
Alaska Airlines offers passengers full refund, $1,500 after door plug blowout
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Alaska Airlines offers passengers full refund, $1,500 after door plug blowout
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines is offering $1,500 compensation, a full flight refund and counseling to passengers of Flight 1282 after the Boeing 737 MAX 9's plug door blew out mid-flight last Friday.
IRS says new enforcement efforts have brought in $520M from millionaire tax evaders
U.S. News // 1 day ago
IRS says new enforcement efforts have brought in $520M from millionaire tax evaders
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service reported on Friday that it has collected a half-billion dollars from high-income individuals and corporations from new enforcement provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.
Oregon Supreme Court says Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot for now
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Oregon Supreme Court says Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot for now
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Oregon Supreme Court said it will keep Donald Trump on the state's primary ballot while the former president appeals bans in other states.
Iowans 'take temperature' of candidates as 'extremely cold' caucus night nears
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Iowans 'take temperature' of candidates as 'extremely cold' caucus night nears
CLIVE, Iowa, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Blizzard conditions are blanketing Iowa on Friday continuing into Saturday as the Republican Party and its presidential hopefuls make their final pitches before Monday's caucus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products
Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products
U.S., allies again strike Houthi sites in Yemen
U.S., allies again strike Houthi sites in Yemen
Taiwan elects Lai Ching-te as president, sending a defiant message of democracy to China
Taiwan elects Lai Ching-te as president, sending a defiant message of democracy to China
World Health Organization declares Cabo Verde malaria-free
World Health Organization declares Cabo Verde malaria-free
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement