Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 6, 2022 / 4:24 PM / Updated at 4:42 PM

Biden pardons federal marijuana offenses, urges states to follow

By Patrick Hilsman
U.S. President Joe Biden is moving to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/de88a5b9934aca39752c1a89e9b8d169/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. President Joe Biden is moving to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Thursday pardons for some federal marijuana offenses and a plan to review how the drug is classified under federal law.

He urged states to consider pardons, as well.

Advertisement

"I am urging all governors to do the same with regard to state offenses," Biden said in a statement from the White House. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail of state prison for that reason, either."

Biden's pardons apply to all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, clearing about 6,500 people convicted between 1992 and 2021 and thousands more who were convicted in the District of Columbia, The New York Times reported.

"There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result," he said.

Advertisement

The president will also move to review the classification of marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug.

RELATED Study: States legalizing pot saw big drop in synthetic cannabinoid poisonings

Referring to the United States' opioid crisis, Biden noted that marijuana is scheduled "even higher than fentanyl and methamphetamine -- the drugs that are driving our overdose epidemic."

Even though Biden is advocating a move away from marijuana criminalization, he said "important limitations on trafficking, marketing and underage sales should stay in place."

Some states have taken similar action.

RELATED Bill to legalize cannabis nationwide introduced in Senate

Last year, the Los Angeles District Attorney moved to dismiss nearly 60,000 marijuana convictions, with tens of thousands dismissed the year before. And Virginia passed a law last year calling for automatic expungement of past misdemeanor marijuana convictions.

Congress has been debating the federal legalization of marijuana for years as more states have decriminalized possession or made it fully legal.

Five states have recreational marijuana on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election: Missouri, Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Read More

Drinking, smoking drop among U.S. teens while vaping, pot use rise

Latest Headlines

Biden touts IBM's $20B investment in New York
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden touts IBM's $20B investment in New York
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and touted IBM's announcement that it plans to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley on research and development initiatives over the next 10 years.
Orlando Slingshot will take down FreeFall ride where teen died
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Orlando Slingshot will take down FreeFall ride where teen died
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Orlando Slingshot announced Thursday it will take down the 400-foot-tall FreeFall ride at ICON Park in response to the accidental death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the ride in March.
Rochester, N.Y., to pay $12M in Daniel Prude wrongful death suit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rochester, N.Y., to pay $12M in Daniel Prude wrongful death suit
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Rochester, N.Y., has reached a $12 million wrongful death settlement in a lawsuit over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died from asphyxiation during an arrest.
Unemployment claims surge to five-week high
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Unemployment claims surge to five-week high
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The number of people applying for unemployment benefits jumped to a five-week high of 219,000, according to numbers released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.
Google unveils first smartwatch, new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Google unveils first smartwatch, new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Google revealed more information on Thursday about its first watch, the Pixel Watch along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phone at an event in New York City.
Study: 14 U.S. states now lack access to abortion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Study: 14 U.S. states now lack access to abortion
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- An analysis from the Guttmacher Institute shows that 14 states are without abortion access, affecting 29% of American women of reproductive age.
Survey: Nearly half of Americans rate healthcare as poor or failing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Survey: Nearly half of Americans rate healthcare as poor or failing
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Nearly half of Americans give the healthcare system an extremely poor or failing grade in the 2022 West Health-Gallup Healthcare in America Report released Thursday.
Peloton announces yet another cut in payroll
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Peloton announces yet another cut in payroll
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The head of struggling fitness technology company Peloton said Thursday it was necessary to enact deep cuts to its payroll to achieve positive cash flow.
Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection felonies
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection felonies
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Frazeysburg, Ohio church pastor arrested Wednesday is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
138-year-old Sanibel lighthouse survives Hurricane Ian, but not unscathed
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
138-year-old Sanibel lighthouse survives Hurricane Ian, but not unscathed
The historic Sanibel Island Lighthouse has weathered many a hurricane, but the fortitude of the skeleton lighthouse was put to the test once more when Hurricane Ian roared ashore.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Material seized in Nord Stream investigations
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
Court agrees to expedite Justice Department appeal in Trump special master case
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Suspect in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia, hits apartment complex
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement