World News
Jan. 9, 2024 / 2:56 PM

U.S.-Russian citizen arrested on drug charges in Russia

By Patrick Hilsman
A dual citizen of Russia and the U.S. Robert Woodland Romanov has been arrested on drug charges, according to a Moscow court. Photo courtesy of Robert Woodland Romanov.
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A dual national of Russia and the United States has been arrested on drug charges, according to a Moscow court.

"The district court of Moscow chose a preventative measure against a U.S. citizen," the court press service said in a Telegram post Tuesday.

The court said Robert Woodland Romanov, 32, was arrested for "illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, manufacture, processing of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues."

Romanov was born in Russia but adopted by an American couple when he was 2 years old. In 2020 Romanov relocated to Russia where he got in touch with his biological mother.

In a September 2022 Facebook post, Romanov said he did not support Russia's war in Ukraine but would fight if he were to be drafted.

"For those who are worried about my safety out here in Russia, with the current situation and the draft to military service. I'm currently ok. I have not received letter yet," Romanov wrote, "if my letter arms comes, I will not turn away."

Russia has detained a number of U.S citizens in recent years, including WNBA player Brittney Griner, who was detained in April 2022 before being exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Vicktor Bout in December of that year.

U.S. citizen Paul Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges in 2020 and Wall Street Journalist reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in March on espionage charges.

The U.S. government condemned the detentions of Griner, Gershkovich and Whelan.

