A Russian court on Tuesday extended Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention on espionage charges for two months. File Photo courtesy of Evan Gershkovich/ LinkedIn

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich could remain in prison through the end of January after a Russian court extended his detention by two months Tuesday after he was accused of espionage. Investigators with the Kremlin's Federal Security Service had asked for more time to probe the charges against Gershkovich, stretching his time in prison through Jan. 30. Advertisement

It marked the third time the court ordered that his detention should be extended, reaching a total length of 10 months.

"Evan has now been unjustly imprisoned for nearly 250 days, and every day is a day too long," The Wall Street Journal said. "The accusations against him are categorically false and his continued imprisonment is a brazen and outrageous attack on a free press, which is critical for a free society."

The State Department has designated Gershkovich as being wrongfully detained. He is the first U.S. journalist charged with espionage in Russia since the end of the Cold War.

Representatives from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow also attended the hearing at the Lefortovo Court.

"We are deeply concerned by the court's decision to extend his pre-trial detention by another two months," the embassy said on X, formerly Twitter. "We reiterate our call for his immediate release."

Advertisement

Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted when his case eventually goes to trial.