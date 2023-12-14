Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 14, 2023 / 11:53 AM

Court upholds Evan Gershkovich's detention; Putin says he wants to 'reach an agreement'

By Patrick Hilsman
A Russian court on Thursday upheld the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as Russian President Vladimir Putin says he wants to "reach an agreement." File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE
A Russian court on Thursday upheld the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as Russian President Vladimir Putin says he wants to "reach an agreement." File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Russian court Thursday upheld the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped to "reach an agreement" on his return.

The Wall Street Journal said that Gershkovich appeared in a Moscow City Court "where an appeal of the recent extension of his pre-trial detention was denied once again."

Advertisement

"While we expected this outcome it's important that we appeal these rulings to call out the absurd nature of the charge," the outlet said in a statement. "Evan has been wrongfully detained for more than 250 days for simply doing his job as a journalist, and any portrayal to the contrary is fiction. We will stand with Evan and his family for as long as it takes and continue to demand his immediate release."

Gershkovich's detention was extended through Jan. 30 last month as investigators with the Kremlin's Federal Security Service asked for additional time to probe the charges against him.

Related

"Evan's ordeal has now stretched on for over 250 days," Lynne Tracy, the U.S. ambassador to Russia said outside the courtroom Thursday. "The U.S. government will continue to advocate for Evan's immediate release and the release of all wrongfully detained American citizens overseas."

Advertisement

During a national address on Thursday, where he also pledged to carry on with the war in Ukraine, Putin denied that Russia had rejected an offer to secure the release of Gershkovich and U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018 on espionage charges.

"It is not that we have refused to return them," he said. "We want to reach an agreement and these agreements must be mutually acceptable and must suit both sides. We have contacts with our American partners in this regard and there is an ongoing dialogue."

Putin added that he hopes to the two sides are able to reach an agreement, but said Russia's needs must be met.

"It is not easy. I will not go into details, but in general it seems to me that we are speaking a language that we both understand. I hope that we will find a solution," he said.

Last year, the United States and Russia reached a deal to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was held in a Russian prison for 10 months on drug-related charges in a one-for-one prisoner exchange with Russia that saw the United States release Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Britain, U.S. sanction Iran for supporting Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain, U.S. sanction Iran for supporting Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that the U.S. and Britain have jointly sanctioned eight people associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps -- Qods Force, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Britain, Japan, Italy sign $32B treaty to develop next-generation fighter jet
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain, Japan, Italy sign $32B treaty to develop next-generation fighter jet
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Britain, Japan and Italy signed a $32 billion deal Thursday to develop a next-generation AI-enabled stealth fighter jet that may fly without a pilot.
Pope Francis calls for binding treaty to regulate AI
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis calls for binding treaty to regulate AI
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Thursday called for a binding international treaty regulating artificial intelligence's development and advancement, warning it could lead to a "technological dictatorship" if left unchecked.
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- South Korea scrambled fighter jets on Thursday after Chinese and Russian military aircraft flew into its air defense identification zone, Seoul's military said.
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
World News // 4 hours ago
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his Ukraine plan was unchanged and that the conflict would end only after Moscow's war aims were realized.
EU Court of Justice rules for Amazon in $270 million tax dispute
World News // 3 hours ago
EU Court of Justice rules for Amazon in $270 million tax dispute
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice Thursday sided with Amazon in a $270 million tax dispute with the European Commission.
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
World News // 6 hours ago
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian woman had her convictions for murdering three of her children and the manslaughter of the fourth quashed on appeal Thursday, six months on from being freed after spending more than 20 years in prison.
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
World News // 22 hours ago
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Colombian authorities continued a search for suspects Wednesday in the kidnapping murder of Tou Ger Xiong, a Hmong-American Minnesota comedian.
Norway pledges additional Ukraine assistance during Zelensky visit
World News // 23 hours ago
Norway pledges additional Ukraine assistance during Zelensky visit
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Norway Wednesday in an effort to shore up support as significant U.S. assistance for Ukraine aid has been held back in legislative wrangling.
U.S., British officials sanction Hamas-related individuals
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., British officials sanction Hamas-related individuals
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain issued another round of sanctions against Hamas on Wednesday as the militant group continued its fight against Israel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement