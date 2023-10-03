Rep. Kevin McCarthy to call for vote on whether to remove him as speaker

1 of 4 | Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks with the media after a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to call for a vote Tuesday on whether he should be removed from the leadership post. Democratic and Republican caucuses met behind closed doors Tuesday to weigh the consequences of unseating the California Republican. Democrats met for more than two hours, showing reluctance to save McCarthy's position, The New York Times reported. Advertisement

"Nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy and why should they?" said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Leaders in the Democratic Party have not instructed their members on how to vote. The meeting concluded with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., sharing a video of McCarthy recently placing the blame of a potential government shutdown on Democrats.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced the motion to remove McCarthy as speaker on Monday. The motion was made after the House passed a resolution to avert a government shutdown for at least 45 days.

McCarthy later posted a short response to the motion on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Bring it on."

Appearing on CNBC's Squawk Box on Tuesday, McCarthy said Gaetz's motion is in retaliation for an ethics complaint against him that McCarthy denies filing.

"I have nothing to do with it. He wants me to try to wipe that away," McCarthy said. "And you know what? If some way I lose my job because I uphold the law [and the] continuity of government, so be it."

McCarthy's allies in the GOP have similarly stated that Gaetz is seeking "personal and political gain."

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., is among several reportedly considering a move to table the motion to vacate the speaker position.

McCarthy may need at least some votes from Democrats to hold onto the speakership, saying Monday that if Democrats and five Republicans vote to remove him he will likely lose.