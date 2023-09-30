Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 30, 2023 / 2:14 PM / Updated at 4:28 PM

House passes last-ditch government funding bill to avoid shutdown

By Simon Druker & Don Jacobson
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy addresses the media following a meeting of the House Republican Conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. The House voted to approve a stopgap government funding measure later in the day. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE
1 of 4 | House Speaker Kevin McCarthy addresses the media following a meeting of the House Republican Conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. The House voted to approve a stopgap government funding measure later in the day. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives on Saturday passed a Republican-sponsored 45-day stopgap government funding resolution with the help of Democrats in a bid to avert a looming government shutdown.

The final vote tally was 335-91, more than the two-thirds needed for passage.

Advertisement

The measure now moves to the Senate and then on to the White House where it must by signed by President Joe Biden before midnight to avoid a government shutdown.

The measure did not include additional funding for Ukraine as sought by Democrats but crucially eliminated divisive demands for tougher border security sought by GOP rebels led by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Read More

"MAGA Republicans have surrendered," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote in a post on X. "All extreme right-wing policies have been removed from the House spending bill. The American people have won."

Advertisement

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday reversed course and offered the "clean" stopgap spending bill after previous stopgap measures had failed in the face of a looming 12:01 a.m. Sunday deadline.

McCarthy spent Saturday morning meeting with his Republican colleagues aiming to gather support for the latest short-term measure, admitting his job as speaker is at stake with his support for a "clean" measure, which unlike previous versions did not contain measures deemed toxic by Democrats in the House and Senate.

The right-wing lawmakers also pushed for deeper spending cuts in order to avoid the shutdown. Those cuts would have included ending billions in foreign aid for Ukraine, which the stopgap measure continued to contain.

Following the vote, McCarthy sharply criticized the hard-right holdouts, who now seemed likely to force a vote on his ouster.

"If you have members in your conference that won't let you vote for appropriation bills, doesn't want an omnibus and won't vote for a stopgap measure -- so the only answer is to shut down and not pay our troops -- I don't want to be a part of that team," he told reporters.

A McCarthy-backed measure failed by a 198-232 vote Friday with 21 Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.

Advertisement

"There's only one person to blame for any potential government shutdown, and that's Matt Gaetz. He's not a conservative Republican. He's a charlatan," Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said Friday.

Gaetz is an outspoken member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus.

Before Saturday's vote, House Democrats reviewed the proposal to gauge its support, but the lack of funding for Ukraine initially appeared to be a major obstacle.

"It's a huge problem" Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said Saturday afternoon.

"I think if we had a clean (bill) without Ukraine on it, we could probably be able to move that through," McCarthy told reporters Friday.

"I think if the Senate puts Ukraine on there and focuses Ukraine over America, I think I think that could cause real problems."

Republicans hold a four-seat majority in the House, meaning they needed Democratic support in order to pass any bill.

A total of 21 Republicans indicated Friday they would not support a stopgap bill as currently constituted.

Instead, they were seeking deep budget cuts as part of any continuing resolution in defiance of a bipartisan budget deal made four months ago in a bid to extend the nation's debt ceiling.

"You remember what it took to get to that deal," White House Budget Director Shalanda Young said Friday. "We shook hands, two thirds of Congress voted for it, and the President signed it into law -- a commitment to the American people that reduced the deficit, protected critical programs, and ensured their government remained open.

Advertisement

"Today, four of those five sides I just listed are sticking by that deal. The one side, House Republicans, are refusing to live up to their end of the bargain. They have turned their back on the deal. They are on an island entirely by themselves and entirely of their own making. Their chaos -- and their chaos alone -- is now threatening to push us into a shutdown."

The Senate passed its own stopgap measure on Thursday, by a 76-22 vote with House Republicans saying they would not support it.

A government shutdown would equate to federal workers being forced to work without pay. That includes vital positions like Border Patrol agents and employees of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Latest Headlines

Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have again asked for a gag order on Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming election interference trial in Washington, D.C., citing a recent social media attacks on Gen. Mark Milley and others.
IRS consultant charged with leaking tax info on Trump, others
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
IRS consultant charged with leaking tax info on Trump, others
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has charged an Internal Revenue Service consultant with leaking the tax information of former President Donald Trump and "thousands" of other wealthy Americans to news organizations.
Government shutdown practically assured after House GOP stopgap measure fails
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Government shutdown practically assured after House GOP stopgap measure fails
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Far-right Republicans on Friday voted down a GOP House bill that would have provided a temporary stopgap against the looming government shutdown that now would appear to be almost certain to occur this weekend.
New York declares state of emergency amid 'life-threatening' flooding
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New York declares state of emergency amid 'life-threatening' flooding
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday in response to heavy rains and flooding in New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island.
FBI arrests Proud Boy who went missing ahead of his Jan. 6 riot sentencing
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
FBI arrests Proud Boy who went missing ahead of his Jan. 6 riot sentencing
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- FBI agents in Tampa, Fla., arrested a man convicted of assaulting officers during the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol after he went missing last month while awaiting sentencing.
Under new contract, United Airlines pilots could see salaries soar 40% higher
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Under new contract, United Airlines pilots could see salaries soar 40% higher
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- United Airlines pilots approved a new contract Friday that provides up to a 40.2% increase in pay over the course of the four-year deal, union representatives announced.
In farewell speech, Gen. Mark Milley says military serves Constitution, not despots
U.S. News // 1 day ago
In farewell speech, Gen. Mark Milley says military serves Constitution, not despots
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- As a new Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman was sworn in on Friday, outgoing Gen. Mark Milley said in a farewell speech that America's military serves the Constitution, not a "wannabe dictator."
Vegas police arrest man suspected in 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Vegas police arrest man suspected in 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Las Vegas police on Friday arrested a man they said was "the shot caller" in the 1996 shooting death of rapper Tupac Shakur.
Donald Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Donald Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A co-defendant in former President Donald Trump's election interference case in Georgia pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts Friday.
2 eclipses, meteor showers to thrill skywatchers in October
U.S. News // 1 day ago
2 eclipses, meteor showers to thrill skywatchers in October
October will be a good month for weekend stargazers as each weekend will feature a different astronomical event, ranging from meteor showers to two types of eclipses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vegas police arrest man suspected in 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur
Vegas police arrest man suspected in 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur
Putin calls for 130,000 new recruits for Russian military
Putin calls for 130,000 new recruits for Russian military
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
In farewell speech, Gen. Mark Milley says military serves Constitution, not despots
In farewell speech, Gen. Mark Milley says military serves Constitution, not despots
FBI arrests Proud Boy who went missing ahead of his Jan. 6 riot sentencing
FBI arrests Proud Boy who went missing ahead of his Jan. 6 riot sentencing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement