Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 28, 2023 / 10:05 PM

Biden marks 60th anniversary of March on Washington, urges end to 'hate-fueled violence'

By Sheri Walsh
President Joe Biden urges an end to "hate-fueled violence" as he participates in a reception to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the founding of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law on Monday in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chris Kleponis/ UPI
1 of 6 | President Joe Biden urges an end to "hate-fueled violence" as he participates in a reception to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the founding of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law on Monday in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chris Kleponis/ UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington on Monday with members of Martin Luther King Jr.'s family at the White House, and a reception honoring the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, as he urged an end to "hate-fueled violence."

Biden said while the historic anniversary reminds us of "how far we've come," it is also a reminder of "where we need to go" before referencing Saturday's racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Fla., where three Black people were killed by a White gunman who allegedly left behind racist manifestos.

Advertisement

"A lot's happening around things you wouldn't think would be happening today on the anniversary of the 60 years of the March," Biden said. "I've said to the country we can't let hate prevail, and it's on the rise. It's not diminishing."

Advertisement

"Silence is, I believe -- and I've said many times -- silence is complicity. We're not going to remain silent," Biden added.

Read More

The president and Vice President Kamala Harris met with members of the King family, as well as Rev. Al Sharpton and Anti-Defamation League chief executive officer Jonathan Greenblatt, in the Oval Office where King also met with former President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

"The vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us, yet there are those who are intentionally trying to divide us as a nation, and I believe each of us has a duty, a duty to not allow factions to sever our unity," Harris said.

Later Monday, Biden hosted a reception honoring the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which is also marking its 60th anniversary. The president talked about King's dream and civil rights achievements in the United States, such as the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, before saying "for all the progress, there is a backlash."

Advertisement

"A reminder that throughout our history when the great nations have taken great steps forward, they often are met by the oldest, darkest and most vicious forces in the country rising up and dragging us down again," Biden said, as he referenced bombings of Black churches and the recent Jacksonville shooting.

"On Saturday morning, the nation observed the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. By the evening, a White gunman in Jacksonville, Fla., reportedly driven by racial animus, went on a shooting rampage at a store near Edward Waters University -- a historical Black university. Three Black Americans were murdered in cold blood," Biden said.

The president reminded the group of the hope delivered on Aug. 28, 1963, when more than 200,000 people gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for what was officially called the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The March ended with King delivering his historic "I Have a Dream" speech.

"A new American anthem for jobs and freedom, political rights and economic justice to redeem as what he described as quote 'the promissory note to which every American was to fall heir,'" Biden said. "A promise derived from the very idea of America that we're all created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout our entire lives."

Advertisement

After thousands gathered this past weekend at the Lincoln Memorial -- where King gave his speech -- and commemorated 60 years since the March on Washington, Biden vowed Monday to keep working.

"While we never fully lived up to King's promise, we've never -- thank God -- fully walked away from it because people never stopped marching."

Latest Headlines

Idalia nearing hurricane strength at Cuba, expected to hit Florida Wednesday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Idalia nearing hurricane strength at Cuba, expected to hit Florida Wednesday
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Idalia gained strength Monday evening and is close to becoming a hurricane near the western tip of Cuba, as forecasters warn of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds for parts of Florida.
Florida governments, utilities prepare as Tropical Storm Idalia nears, strengthens
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida governments, utilities prepare as Tropical Storm Idalia nears, strengthens
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis added 13 counties to Florida's state of emergency list Monday as Tropical Storm Idalia continued to barrel toward Florida in what forecasters believe will become a Category 3 storm.
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A University of North Carolina faculty member was killed in a shooting Monday on the school's Chapel Hill campus and a suspect is in custody in connection with the incident, authorities announced.
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said in an Atlanta courtroom Monday that his time serving under former President Donald Trump was "challenging."
ACLU sues over Indiana law denying gender affirming care to inmates
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
ACLU sues over Indiana law denying gender affirming care to inmates
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday filed suit against the Indiana Department of Corrections, targeting a decision by the agency to deny gender affirming surgery to a jailed transgender woman.
'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, who became known as "Joe the Plumber" during the 2008 presidential campaign, has died at the age of 49. Wurzelbacher died Sunday after battling Stage 3 pancreatic cancer.
GOP House appropriations committee member seeks to 'defund' Trump probes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GOP House appropriations committee member seeks to 'defund' Trump probes
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A Republican member of the House Appropriations Committee and staunch backer of Donald Trump said Monday he will seek to withhold federal funding for legal cases against the former president.
When it comes to retired hurricane names, the letter 'I' stands out
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
When it comes to retired hurricane names, the letter 'I' stands out
As meteorologists track Idalia, expected to strengthen into a formidable hurricane before hitting Florida, they have noted that some of the most notorious tropical storms in history have begun with the letter "I."
In visit to Vietnam next week, Joe Biden to tout high-tech opportunities
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
In visit to Vietnam next week, Joe Biden to tout high-tech opportunities
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Vietnam next week to meet with that nation's top officials, including General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, in a bid to "deepen cooperation," the White House said Monday.
Florida sheriff's helicopter falls into apartment building, killing 2, injuring 4
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida sheriff's helicopter falls into apartment building, killing 2, injuring 4
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Two people, including a flight paramedic, were killed and four others injured Monday when an emergency response helicopter lost control and crashed into an apartment building in Pompano Beach, Fla.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
Florida governments, utilities prepare as Tropical Storm Idalia nears, strengthens
Florida governments, utilities prepare as Tropical Storm Idalia nears, strengthens
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement