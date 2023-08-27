The rifle used by the shooter at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday was marked with a swastika. Photo courtesy of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/ Facebook

The manifestos described the suspect's "disgusting ideology of hate," according to Waters.

The alleged shooter, described as a White man in his early 20s from Clay County, was on campus at Edward Waters University earlier in the day. He has not been identified.

Campus security asked him to leave after he refused to identify himself, according to the school -- a historically Black univeristy, or HBCU.

A short time later the alleged shooter donned a bulletproof vest and a mask while still on campus, before opening fire at the nearby Dollar General.

He was armed with a Glock and an AR15-style rifle, according to the sheriff. One of the firearms was marked with a swastika. The sheriff's office released photos of the firearms on Facebook.

"Plainly put, this shooting was racially motivated. He hated Black people," Waters said. "This is a dark day in Jacksonville's history. Any loss of life is tragic, but the hate that motivated the shooter's killing spree adds an additional layer of heartbreak."

The alleged shooter killed himself after killing the three victims.

Waters added that there is no indication the alleged shooter was part of any group and the shooting is not believed to be related to other incidents across the country.

The alleged shooter lived with his parents. Waters was unsure who the firearms were stored but said they did not belong to the shooter's parents and they did not want them in their home.

Earlier in the afternoon, the shooter contacted his parents and told them to check their computer, where they found the manifesto. They contacted the Clay County police, who then contacted law enforcement in Jacksonville. By that time, the shooting had begun.

"This is a community that has suffered again and again. So many times this is where we end up," Mayor Donna Deegan said. "It's too often the same folks. This type of hate, you see the swastikas on the gun, we must do everything we can to dissuade this type of hate."

