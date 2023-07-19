Biden administration targets mergers, housing rental fees and food prices

1/2

Chair of the Federal Trade Commission Lina Khan said Wednesday that new merger rules proposed ahead of a meeting by the White House Competition Committee "reflect the realities of how firms do business in the modern economy." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration proposed new measures Wednesday that aim to lower the cost of food and rent by cracking down on anticompetitive practices in the agriculture and housing industries. The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission proposed more than a dozen new guidelines to update federal enforcement procedures on mergers and acquisitions, ensuring compliance with antitrust laws by determining a merger's effect on competition in the new 21st Century economy, the White House said. Advertisement

The actions come one week after a federal judge blocked an attempt by the FTC to stop Microsoft from acquiring video game publisher Activision Blizzard, denying the government motion for a temporary injunction that would have halted the deal.

The proposed policy changes will be open for public comment for the next 60 days.

"Open, competitive, resilient markets have been a bedrock of America's economic success and dynamism throughout our nation's history," said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan. "Faithful and vigorous enforcement of the antitrust laws is key to maintaining that success. With these draft Merger Guidelines, we are updating our enforcement manual to reflect the realities of how firms do business in the modern economy."

Advertisement

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the new measures were designed to keep pace with a rapidly evolving global economy.

"Unchecked consolidation threatens the free and fair markets upon which our economy is based," Garland said. "These updated Merger Guidelines respond to modern market realities and will enable the Justice Department to transparently and effectively protect the American people from the damage that anticompetitive mergers cause."

The government's actions were being taken to address a growing concentration of resources in more than 75% of U.S industries, the White House said.

The new guidelines will also offer increased clarity about how law enforcement agencies evaluate mergers under antitrust laws.

The administration is betting that more robust antitrust enforcement efforts will result in lower prices, higher wages, and increased innovation across the broader economy.

The White House Competition Council, a bipartisan body, will meet Wednesday in an effort to eliminate junk fees -- including housing fees, application fees and convenience fees for apartments that may no longer be available.

In a major change, U.S. housing giants Zillow, Apartments.com, and AffordableHousing.com have agreed to launch new website features that will disclose all fees upfront to prospective renters, the White House said.

Advertisement

In the coming days, the Council of Economic Advisers will issue a briefing on the revised antitrust guidelines that was expected to support the new approach based on current economic data.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has issued a report on rental junk fees, with strategies to address the problem.

The Agriculture Department is also partnering with more than two dozen state attorneys general to snuff out price-gouging and other anticompetitive practices in food markets while earning farmers a better payday for their crops.