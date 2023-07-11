Trending
July 11, 2023 / 1:10 PM

Court rules Microsoft can acquire Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard

By Simon Druker
A federal judge on Tuesday blocked an attempt by the Federal Trade Commission to stop Microsoft from acquiring video game publisher Activision Blizzard. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday blocked an attempt by the Federal Trade Commission to stop Microsoft from acquiring video game publisher Activision Blizzard.

The court ruling denies an FTC motion for a temporary injunction that would have halted the deal between the software giant and California-based Activision Blizzard.

The FTC originally filed the opposition four weeks ago and is able to appeal the ruling to a federal court.

The transaction must also clear Britain's Competition and Markets Authority.

Under terms of the deal, Microsoft will pay $95 per share to acquire Activision Blizzard, which was founded in 2008 and counts the popular Call of Duty video game franchise as part of its catalog.

The FTC did not show requisite proof that the acquisition would equate to reduced competition, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley wrote in her 53-page ruling.

"This court's responsibility in this case is narrow. It is to decide if, notwithstanding these current circumstances, the merger should be halted -- perhaps even terminated -- pending resolution of the FTC administrative action," Corley wrote.

"For the reasons explained, the court finds the FTC has not shown a likelihood it will prevail on its claim this particular vertical merger in this specific industry may substantially lessen competition. To the contrary, the record evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content."

Activision Blizzard's stock was up over 11% to $91.82 at 12:49 p.m. EDT Tuesday following the news.

"We're grateful to the court in San Francisco for this quick and thorough decision and hope other jurisdictions will continue working towards a timely resolution," Microsoft's president Brad Smith said in a statement.

"As we've demonstrated consistently throughout this process, we are committed to working creatively and collaboratively to address regulatory concerns."

British wages surge by 7.3% amid inflation, tight labor market

Army investigating crash at base in Georgia
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Army investigating crash at base in Georgia
July 11 (UPI) -- A man was arrested after a military vehicle crashed into front doors of a Georgia military base.
South Florida marine heat wave could mean trouble this hurricane season
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
South Florida marine heat wave could mean trouble this hurricane season
The emerging marine heat wave off the coast of Florida could prove to be detrimental not just to the local ecosystem but also to residents of the peninsula's coast hoping to avoid explosive storms this hurricane season.
Serbian intelligence chief sanctioned over corruption, ties to Russia
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Serbian intelligence chief sanctioned over corruption, ties to Russia
July 11 (UPI) -- A Serbian politician currently serving as the head of the country's Security Intelligence Agency is now under sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Tuesday.
BofA hit with millions of dollars in penalties for double charging on overdraft fees
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
BofA hit with millions of dollars in penalties for double charging on overdraft fees
July 11 (UPI) -- After more than $200 million in penalties last year, the U.S. government on Tuesday imposed penalties on Bank of America for imposing excessive fees and withholding credit card bonuses.
Microsoft files notice for new round of layoffs
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Microsoft files notice for new round of layoffs
July 11 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced additional layoffs among their customer service, support, and sales teams, after previously announcing cuts earlier this year.
California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fusion with recycled fuels
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fusion with recycled fuels
July 11 (UPI) -- U.S. fission technology company Oklo said Tuesday it would merge with an acquisition company in an effort to develop an emission-free source of energy for consumers and pursue a recycling service for nuclear fuel.
OPEC exports were strong, up 8.8% in 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
OPEC exports were strong, up 8.8% in 2022
July 11 (UPI) -- In a statistical review of 2022, and amid expectations of a tighter market in the second half of the year, OPEC said Tuesday its exports were strong, but remained below pre-pandemic levels.
Trump lawyers seek to delay classified documents trial until after 2024 election
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump lawyers seek to delay classified documents trial until after 2024 election
July 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's lawyers argued in a new court filing that the criminal trial over Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents should be delayed until after next year's presidential election.
White House plan aims to tackle overdoses from fentanyl-xylazine mix
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House plan aims to tackle overdoses from fentanyl-xylazine mix
July 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a plan Tuesday to reduce overdose deaths by the deadly mix of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine by 15% over the next three years.
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
July 11 (UPI) -- Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to be released from prison two years earlier than expected, according to prison records.
