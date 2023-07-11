Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 11, 2023 / 11:34 AM

California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fusion with recycled fuels

By Daniel J. Graeber
U.S-based Oklo said it's on pace for the commercialization of a unique method of fission technology that could run on fresh and recycled nuclear fuel. File Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE
U.S-based Oklo said it's on pace for the commercialization of a unique method of fission technology that could run on fresh and recycled nuclear fuel. File Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

July 11 (UPI) -- U.S. fission technology company Oklo said Tuesday it would merge with an acquisition company in an effort to develop an emission-free source of energy for consumers and pursue a recycling service for nuclear fuel.

Oklo said it believed that roughly 40% of the Fortune 500 companies are committed to an emissions-free future, with some $2 trillion expected for power generation alone.

Advertisement

"Oklo is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market," the company said in a statement announcing the merger with AltC Acquisition Corp.

Oklo said it's pursuing commercial-scale fission power technology. It's already delivered power to the grid through a demonstration project and could use a permit from the Energy Department to develop a commercial-scale fission power plant in Idaho that could be in operation as soon as 2026.

RELATED IAEA requests more access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in hunt for explosives

"Our long-term goal is to build a wide range of advanced fission power plants, including small and large designs and designs that are economically competitive," said Jacob DeWitte, a co-founder and CEO at Oklo.

Fission is the breaking apart of atoms to generate power and is the most common form of nuclear energy. Fusion is an emerging technology that involves the combination of two light atomic nuclei to form a heavier one, which releases a near-limitless source of energy in the process.

Advertisement

Oklo is looking to commercialize a fast-reactor technology that could yield up to 15 megawatts of electricity, using fresh and recycled nuclear fuel.

RELATED Japan to invest heavily in hydrogen for energy sector

"The company has a robust pipeline of potential customer engagements across a number of industries and signed non-binding indications of interest that it believes could result in sales of over 700 MWe," it said.

Oklo said it could eventually go public.

RELATED Delegation from South Korea visits Japan to inspect Fukushima nuclear plant

Latest Headlines

OPEC exports were strong, up 8.8% in 2022
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
OPEC exports were strong, up 8.8% in 2022
July 11 (UPI) -- In a statistical review of 2022, and amid expectations of a tighter market in the second half of the year, OPEC said Tuesday its exports were strong, but remained below pre-pandemic levels.
Trump lawyers seek to delay classified documents trial until after 2024 election
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump lawyers seek to delay classified documents trial until after 2024 election
July 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's lawyers argued in a new court filing that the criminal trial over Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents should be delayed until after next year's presidential election.
White House plan aims to tackle overdoses from fentanyl-xylazine mix
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House plan aims to tackle overdoses from fentanyl-xylazine mix
July 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a plan Tuesday to reduce overdose deaths by the deadly mix of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine by 15% over the next three years.
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
July 11 (UPI) -- Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to be released from prison two years earlier than expected, according to prison records.
Residents evacuated as landslide threatens Southern California homes
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Residents evacuated as landslide threatens Southern California homes
July 11 (UPI) -- The residents of a dozen homes in an affluent Southern California neighborhood have been ordered to evacuate after a landslide over the weekend has severely damaged their homes.
2 men arrested near Puerto Rico with 65 bricks of cocaine in boat
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2 men arrested near Puerto Rico with 65 bricks of cocaine in boat
July 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have arrested two men in a boat near Puerto Rico with 65 bricks of cocaine valued at some $1.4 million in their vessel.
U.S. Air Force suspends personnel moves, bonuses over funding shortfall
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Air Force suspends personnel moves, bonuses over funding shortfall
July 11 (UPI) -- A funding shortfall, due to higher-than-expected costs, is forcing the U.S. Air Force to suspend thousands of airmen's moves and bonuses through September.
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
July 10 (UPI) -- A northern California inmate, accused of murder and hunted by police since he fled their custody over the weekend, has been recaptured, according to authorities.
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
July 10 (UPI) -- Gal Luft, director of the nonprofit think tank the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, has been charged with arms trafficking, making false statements and advancing the interests of China.
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
July 10 (UPI) -- A recently re-elected Louisiana police chief has been found guilty of stealing COVID-19 funds, drugs and money confiscated in narcotics investigations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
Norway's DNO claims largest hydrocarbon discovery in 10 years
Norway's DNO claims largest hydrocarbon discovery in 10 years
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement