California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fusion with recycled fuels

U.S-based Oklo said it's on pace for the commercialization of a unique method of fission technology that could run on fresh and recycled nuclear fuel. File Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

July 11 (UPI) -- U.S. fission technology company Oklo said Tuesday it would merge with an acquisition company in an effort to develop an emission-free source of energy for consumers and pursue a recycling service for nuclear fuel. Oklo said it believed that roughly 40% of the Fortune 500 companies are committed to an emissions-free future, with some $2 trillion expected for power generation alone. Advertisement

"Oklo is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market," the company said in a statement announcing the merger with AltC Acquisition Corp.

Oklo said it's pursuing commercial-scale fission power technology. It's already delivered power to the grid through a demonstration project and could use a permit from the Energy Department to develop a commercial-scale fission power plant in Idaho that could be in operation as soon as 2026.

RELATED IAEA requests more access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in hunt for explosives

"Our long-term goal is to build a wide range of advanced fission power plants, including small and large designs and designs that are economically competitive," said Jacob DeWitte, a co-founder and CEO at Oklo.

Fission is the breaking apart of atoms to generate power and is the most common form of nuclear energy. Fusion is an emerging technology that involves the combination of two light atomic nuclei to form a heavier one, which releases a near-limitless source of energy in the process.

Advertisement

Oklo is looking to commercialize a fast-reactor technology that could yield up to 15 megawatts of electricity, using fresh and recycled nuclear fuel.

RELATED Japan to invest heavily in hydrogen for energy sector

"The company has a robust pipeline of potential customer engagements across a number of industries and signed non-binding indications of interest that it believes could result in sales of over 700 MWe," it said.

Oklo said it could eventually go public.

RELATED Delegation from South Korea visits Japan to inspect Fukushima nuclear plant