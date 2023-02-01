Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 1, 2023 / 7:06 PM

Biden targets 'junk fees' for credit cards, travel, cable

By Sheri Walsh
1/5
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday as he meets with his Competition Council on progress his administration has made to increase competition in the American economy. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday as he meets with his Competition Council on progress his administration has made to increase competition in the American economy. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has announced new progress on his "competition agenda" to cut junk fees from credit cards, airline tickets, Internet services, and hotels.

The president announced two new actions Wednesday, during the fourth meeting of his Competition Council, to promote economic fairness.

Advertisement

The first action would slash "excessive credit card late fees." The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to cut late fees from the typical $31 charge to $8, which the administration estimates could save consumers as much as $9 billion a year.

"Today's rule proposes to cut those fees from $31 on average to $8. That change is expected to save tens of millions of dollars for Americans," Biden said during the meeting at the White House.

RELATED Biden touts economic progress, targets House Republicans in speech

The second action announced Wednesday could give consumers more control over their mobile devices. The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which released a report Wednesday, is calling for changes that would boost competition for mobile app developers. The report also cited the need to help consumers get apps outside of the current app store model, which is controlled by Apple and Google.

Advertisement

During Wednesday's meeting, Biden also called on Congress to pass the Junk Fee Protection Act.

"And today, I'm calling on Congress to pass the Junk Fee Protection Act to ban four of the most frustrating charges Americans face," Biden announced.

RELATED USDA announces $2.7 billion for rural electric grids

Among the four fees the president wants to target are airlines charging passengers to select a seat so they "can sit near their child" and hotels charging resort fees which he said "can be over $50 a night."

"And third, you should be able to switch your Internet, cable or cellphone plan without the $200 early termination penalty some of these companies charge," the president added.

"And fourth, you should lower the huge service fees that companies like TicketMaster slap onto tickets for concerts and sporting events that can easily add hundreds of bucks to a family's night out," Biden said.

RELATED Vice president praises community banks at small-business event

"Over the next few weeks, my team is going to meet with state and local officials across the country to identify things they can do to crack down on junk fees in their own jurisdictions," Biden said as he called on all service providers to list fees up front on "clear, easy to read labels."

In addition to Wednesday's new actions, Biden reviewed what the Competition Council has accomplished since its September 2022 meeting, when the president urged agencies to focus on reducing junk fees.

Advertisement

"We have convinced major airlines to rebook canceled flights for free, rather than charging customers for rebooking," Biden said.

"We've pushed banks to stop pushing surprise overdraft and bounced-check fees, saving Americans an estimated billion dollars a year," he added.

"Last month, we took a big step toward promoting competition in the labor market, when the Federal Trade Commission proposed the rule banning non-compete agreements for 30 million Americans," the president said.

"Look, the bottom line is this. These fees add up," Biden said. "It's a basic question of fairness and with the help of the people in this room, we're going to keep building an economy that's fair, an economy that's competitive and an economy that works for everyone."

Latest Headlines

President Biden, House Speaker McCarthy have 'frank' conversation about U.S. debt
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
President Biden, House Speaker McCarthy have 'frank' conversation about U.S. debt
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he was encouraged by his meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss the national debt, which left him with the belief that an agreement can be reached.
Transportation Department announces $800M for traffic safety improvement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Transportation Department announces $800M for traffic safety improvement
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $800 million in federal grants Wednesday for hundreds of infrastructure projects aimed at improving road safety and reducing traffic-related fatalities.
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster is dead, and investigators believe he killed two people while on the run in Oregon over the last week.
HUD launches new site, resources for domestic violence survivors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
HUD launches new site, resources for domestic violence survivors
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced new resources Wednesday, to help survivors of domestic violence.
Funeral mourners remember 'beautiful person' Tyre Nichols amid calls for police reform
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Funeral mourners remember 'beautiful person' Tyre Nichols amid calls for police reform
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- After a delay caused by stormy weather, mourners gathered to honor the life of police-beating victim Tyre Nichols during a funeral Wednesday in Memphis.
Shooter kills 1, injures 3 at DC Metro station
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Shooter kills 1, injures 3 at DC Metro station
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- One person is dead and three are injured after an alleged lone gunman opened fire at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Washington on Wednesday morning.
Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced a quarter-point increase on the benchmark interest rate Wednesday following the first policy meeting of the year for the U.S. Federal Reserve.
FTC fines GoodRx $1.5 million for sharing data
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FTC fines GoodRx $1.5 million for sharing data
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission proposed an order to come down on GoodRx for sharing customer health data for advertising purposes.
Federal funding supports carbon storage ambitions at Texas port
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal funding supports carbon storage ambitions at Texas port
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A handful of energy companies have already expressed interest in developing CCS technology along the U.S. coast of the Gulf of Mexico.
U.S. pipeline company Enterprise bolstered by acquisitions, higher volumes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. pipeline company Enterprise bolstered by acquisitions, higher volumes
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners added thousands of miles to its pipeline infrastructure last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point
Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point
Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon
Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon
New York City unveils its own 'Bean' sculpture
New York City unveils its own 'Bean' sculpture
California defies Western neighbors, submits separate Colorado River rescue plan
California defies Western neighbors, submits separate Colorado River rescue plan
Minnesota governor signs bill enshrining abortion
Minnesota governor signs bill enshrining abortion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement