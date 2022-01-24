Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 12:18 PM

Watch live: Biden, officials mull ways to lower prices for U.S. families

By Clyde Hughes
Watch live: Biden, officials mull ways to lower prices for U.S. families
President Joe Biden walks outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday after spending the weekend in Camp David in Maryland. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet on Monday afternoon with members of his administration to examine various avenues to lower prices for working American families, the White House said.

Since he took office a year ago, Biden has been plagued with record-high inflation and supply bottlenecks that have pushed up costs of some goods. Both are a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Biden will meet with several members of his administration to search for ways to bring costs down. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. EST.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department said that U.S. inflation rose in 2021 at the fastest rate since 1982.

RELATED Dow falls 543 points as treasury yields hit pandemic highs

Despite the troubling economic indicators, Biden has said recently that there are signs of progress to be found and that his administration will do everything possible to stimulate the economy.

"In July, I signed an executive order to promote competition and build an economy that works for everyone," Biden said in a tweet Monday.

"This afternoon, I'll be meeting with members of my competition council to discuss our progress on lowering costs for working families and how we can accelerate our efforts."

Advertisement
RELATED Retail sales dropped 1.9% in December

Biden touted the bipartisan infrastructure law that passed last year and said it will address some of the supply chain issues that have pushed prices higher.

"When we move stuff faster through ports, when bridges don't have weight restrictions, when there's less traffic on our roads -- that's how we resolve supply chain problems and get goods to people quicker and cheaper," he tweeted. "The bipartisan infrastructure law is helping make it happen."

RELATED Biden nominates three for Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Latest Headlines

Restaurants petition Congress for more pandemic relief
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Restaurants petition Congress for more pandemic relief
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The National Restaurant Association sent a letter to Congress on Monday asking for more pandemic relief after 88% of restaurants suffered a decline in customers because of the Omicron variant.
Dow loses 1,000 points as stocks continue to slide
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Dow loses 1,000 points as stocks continue to slide
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted more than 1,000 points in trading early Monday afternoon as stocks fell across all three indexes.
Vaccine wars ignite in California as lawmakers seek stronger laws
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Vaccine wars ignite in California as lawmakers seek stronger laws
SACRAMENTO, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- California is poised to become the front line of America's vaccination wars. State lawmakers are drafting the toughest COVID-19 vaccine legislation in the country.
Boeing to pour $450 million into program for self-driving air taxi
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Boeing to pour $450 million into program for self-driving air taxi
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Aviation company Boeing said Monday that it's investing almost a half-billion more dollars into its sky taxi startup Wisk Aero, in a bid to bring the first self-flying air taxi to the market before the decade is out.
3 states, D.C. sue Google for 'misleading' users about location tracking data
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
3 states, D.C. sue Google for 'misleading' users about location tracking data
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A group of four attorneys general filed lawsuits on Monday against Google, arguing that the tech giant misled users for years about when their location could be tracked by the company.
Supreme Court to hear cases that say affirmative action at colleges is discriminatory
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court to hear cases that say affirmative action at colleges is discriminatory
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said that it's agreed to hear two cases that challenge the consideration of race in admissions programs at two major American universities -- adding another contentious issue to its current docket.
Supreme Court declines Kevin McCarthy's lawsuit over House proxy voting rules
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court declines Kevin McCarthy's lawsuit over House proxy voting rules
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a lawsuit filed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over proxy voting rules she set for the lower chamber during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Order letting parents opt out of schools' COVID-19 mask mandates takes effect in Virginia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Order letting parents opt out of schools' COVID-19 mask mandates takes effect in Virginia
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A divisive executive order by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took effect on Monday allowing parents to opt out of school mask requirements, even amid a new legal challenge from several school boards in the state.
Ford unveils Bronco Raptor, says it's most powerful street-legal version ever built
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ford unveils Bronco Raptor, says it's most powerful street-legal version ever built
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ford on Monday unveiled a new version of its Bronco sport-utility vehicle, which it called a "desert racing beast" and the most powerful street-legal Bronco it's ever produced.
Texas ag commissioner suing to stop aid to Black farmers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas ag commissioner suing to stop aid to Black farmers
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is among many White litigants challenging a law intended to help cover the debts of thousands of "socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers" and correct UDSA discrimination.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Crystal Symphony diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
Crystal Symphony diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
Thousands march on Washington, D.C., in rally against vaccine mandates
Thousands march on Washington, D.C., in rally against vaccine mandates
Trump AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee, chairman says
Trump AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee, chairman says
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as nation tightens restrictions
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as nation tightens restrictions
NATO sends more forces to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis; U.S. may also send troops
NATO sends more forces to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis; U.S. may also send troops
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement