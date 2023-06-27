Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2023 / 8:51 PM

In Chicago speech, president to push 'Bidenomics' as policy to boost middle class

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
President Joe Biden will visit Chicago on Wednesday to deliver what the White House calls a “major address” on his new economic plan dubbed “Bidenomics,” which aims to grow the economy by growing the middle class. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
President Joe Biden will visit Chicago on Wednesday to deliver what the White House calls a “major address” on his new economic plan dubbed “Bidenomics,” which aims to grow the economy by growing the middle class. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Chicago on Wednesday to deliver what the White House calls a "major address" on his new economic plan dubbed "Bidenomics," which aims to grow the economy by growing the middle class.

The goal of Biden's speech is to convince voters that the U.S. economy, which has seen record-high inflation, is not heading for a recession. According to the White House, Bidenomics focuses on "growing the middle class and empowering workers, investing in America and lower costs."

Advertisement

"[Biden] rejected trickle-down economics, the theory that tax cuts at the top would trickle down, that all we needed was for government to get out of the way," Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters at the White House Tuesday during a preview of the plan.

"The president vowed to put in place a very different approach -- an approach that grows the economy from the middle out and the bottom up and that is very focused on growing our middle class," Brainard added.

RELATED Biden delivers first 2024 campaign speech to union workers in Philadelphia

On Wednesday, the president is expected to outline three key areas that make up Bidenomics.

Advertisement

The first is making "smart investments in America" by catalyzing more private investment in infrastructure, clean energy and semiconductors.

The second is to "empower and educate American workers" through the development of job skills, including those skills that do not require four years of college.

RELATED Joe Biden announces $40B to boost high-speed Internet across U.S.

The third area of Bidenomics will promote competition to lower costs through various means, including getting rid of noncompete clauses, and provide a "level playing field for small businesses."

Biden will continue to tout his Bidenomics plan at a campaign fundraising reception, hosted by billionaire Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, as the president seeks a second term. Biden is one of three Democrats who have formally announced their candidacies in 2024, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson.

Republicans currently have 14 presidential candidates, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

RELATED Infrastructure grants pump $1.7B into cleaner, American-built buses

Latest Headlines

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma
June 27 (UPI) -- The mother-in-law of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is suspected of shooting her husband and grandson dead before killing herself, reports said Tuesday.
Florida woman who encouraged 'insurrection' pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida woman who encouraged 'insurrection' pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot
June 27 (UPI) -- A Florida woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol and encouraged others to "push back" against law enforcement has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of civil disorder.
U.S. sanctions gold companies for funding Wagner forces in Ukraine, Africa
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. sanctions gold companies for funding Wagner forces in Ukraine, Africa
June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned four companies and one individual for gold-funding the Wagner Group, which led a short-lived rebellion over the weekend against Russia's leadership.
New York man charged in crossbow murder of infant daughter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York man charged in crossbow murder of infant daughter
June 27 (UPI) -- A New York man has been arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his newborn daughter with a crossbow during an argument with his wife, according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.
Actor Julian Sands confirmed dead at 65; died while hiking in California
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Actor Julian Sands confirmed dead at 65; died while hiking in California
June 27 (UPI) -- The San Bernadino County Sheriff's office has confirmed that actor Julian Sands died hiking on California's Mount Baldy.
Republican presidential hopeful Francis Suarez asks, 'What's a Uyghur?'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Republican presidential hopeful Francis Suarez asks, 'What's a Uyghur?'
June 27 (UPI) -- Republican Presidential hopeful and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was caught in a gaffe Tuesday when he appeared to be unaware of the Uyghur minority which has faced mass oppression in China.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to talk to feds in Trump probe
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to talk to feds in Trump probe
June 27 (UPI) -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will speak to federal prosecutors this week regarding former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Inspector general report finds culture of negligence at prison where Jeffrey Epstein died
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Inspector general report finds culture of negligence at prison where Jeffrey Epstein died
June 27 (UPI) -- A report released Tuesday by the Justice Department's inspector general concluded that Jeffrey Epstein's death by suicide was possible because of negligence and misconduct at a federal prison in New York City.
Court rejects Colorado man's stalking conviction based on kinds of threats he made
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Court rejects Colorado man's stalking conviction based on kinds of threats he made
June 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado man who was convicted for making so-called "true threats" against a local musician. The Court ruled that the jury should have considered if "true threats," were involved.
In classified documents case, judge delays arraignment for Trump employee Walt Nauta
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
In classified documents case, judge delays arraignment for Trump employee Walt Nauta
June 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a new arraignment date for Walt Nauta, a former longtime employee of Donald Trump who has become one of the key figures in the former president's classified documents case.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelensky hails troops as Britain says Ukraine recaptured territory lost to Russia in 2014
Zelensky hails troops as Britain says Ukraine recaptured territory lost to Russia in 2014
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
Lukashenko: Wagner founder Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Lukashenko: Wagner founder Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Ford to lay off salaried workers, engineers to cut costs
Ford to lay off salaried workers, engineers to cut costs
Diwali to become public school holiday in New York City
Diwali to become public school holiday in New York City
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement