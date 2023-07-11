Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 11, 2023 / 10:23 PM

Biden's Joint Chiefs pick warns Tuberville that military 'will lose talent' over promotion blockade

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Chief of Staff for the United States Air Force Gen. Charles Brown Jr. speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his reappointment to the grade of general and his nomination to be the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.
Chief of Staff for the United States Air Force Gen. Charles Brown Jr. speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his reappointment to the grade of general and his nomination to be the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown warned that the military "will lose talent" over a blockade on promotions led by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

Brown made his remarks during his confirmation hearing to become the nation's top military officer as President Joe Biden's pick for the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Advertisement

Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, for months has been able to block promotions and confirmation hearings for the military after the Pentagon announced new policies granting administrative leave and travel expenses for troops seeking an abortion.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, the current chair of the joint chiefs, is required by law to retire in October. The blockade could affect Brown's confirmation and the 250 senior promotions still pending with a domino effect of reverberations down the entire chain of command.

RELATED U.N. warns death of peacekeeper in Central African Republic may be 'war crime'

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told NBC News that as many as 650 leadership positions could be vacant by the end of the year if Tuberville's blockade continues.

"We have our more junior officers who now will look up and say, 'If that's the challenge I'm going to have to deal with in the future ... I'm going to balance between my family and serving in a senior position,'" Brown said. "And we will lose talent because of those challenges."

Advertisement

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., blasted Tuberville for disrespecting military officers and "having their leadership hobbled."

RELATED Army investigating crash at base in Georgia

"I am unaware of anything that they have done that would warrant them being disrespected or punished or delayed in their careers," Kaine said. "Just because a prerogative can be exercised doesn't mean it should be exercised."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, called Tuberville's blockade "reckless" and said he was holding troops "hostage."

Kaine added that when he feels disappointed about legislation and policy changes, he does not take it out on the men and women volunteering to join the military.

RELATED NATO allies share plan on Ukraine membership; Zelensky blasts 'absurd' lack of timeline

"I would urge all of my colleagues to turn away from the path that we're on," Kaine said.

The Marine Corps is currently operating without a confirmed chief for the first time in more than 100 years.

Latest Headlines

U.S., NOAA announce funding to protect underserved communities from extreme heat
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
U.S., NOAA announce funding to protect underserved communities from extreme heat
July 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Commerce Department and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced $5 million in funding Tuesday to help protect underserved American communities from extreme heat.
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
July 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has changed its mind on former President Donald Trump's potential immunity from a defamation lawsuit filed by writer E. Jean Carroll.
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
July 11 (UPI) -- Former Manson follower and convicted murderer Leslie Van Houten has been released from prison after spending more than five decades behind bars, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Disability rights leaders meet with VP Harris to discuss transportation accessibility
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Disability rights leaders meet with VP Harris to discuss transportation accessibility
July 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration and disability rights leaders met in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to discuss the Americans with Disabilities Act and transportation accessibility.
Hundreds protest as Iowa expected to pass 6-week abortion ban in special session
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hundreds protest as Iowa expected to pass 6-week abortion ban in special session
DES MOINES, Iowa, July 11 (UPI) -- Iowa lawmakers are meeting for a special session on Tuesday with one item up for debate: Gov. Kim Reynolds' six-week abortion ban.
California landslide forces evacuations, leaves homes 'completely uninhabitable'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California landslide forces evacuations, leaves homes 'completely uninhabitable'
July 11 (UPI) -- A significant landslide has damaged and displaced homes in the city of Rolling Hills Estates in Los Angeles County, Calif.
Indiana jail inmate captured after deputy killed during escape attempt, police say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Indiana jail inmate captured after deputy killed during escape attempt, police say
July 11 (UPI) -- An Indiana deputy was killed during a jail inmate's attempted escape from the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis on Monday.
Joe Biden declares state of emergency in Vermont amid floods
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Joe Biden declares state of emergency in Vermont amid floods
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Vermont after heavy rain led to flooding and forced people out of their homes in the state's capital.
Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty
July 11 (UPI) -- A Florida woman accused of shooting through her closed door and killing her Black neighbor pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to manslaughter.
PGA Tour officials defend alliance with LIV Golf during Senate hearing
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
PGA Tour officials defend alliance with LIV Golf during Senate hearing
July 11 (UPI) -- Representatives from the PGA Tour defended the controversial, proposed alliance with Saudi-financed LIV Golf in testimony before the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on Tuesday,
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes
North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement