Army investigating crash at base in Georgia

July 11 (UPI) -- A man was arrested after a military vehicle crashed into front doors of a Georgia military base.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation division said a suspect was taken into custody and the incident remained under investigation.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Monday morning at the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters building on Fort Stewart, Ga.

No injuries were reported.

The building where the crash took place is home to top military officials at the base.

Following the crash the vehicle was removed from the scene and taken for repairs.