July 11, 2023 / 1:03 PM

Army investigating crash at base in Georgia

By Matt Bernardini

July 11 (UPI) -- A man was arrested after a military vehicle crashed into front doors of a Georgia military base.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation division said a suspect was taken into custody and the incident remained under investigation.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Monday morning at the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters building on Fort Stewart, Ga.

No injuries were reported.

The building where the crash took place is home to top military officials at the base.

Following the crash the vehicle was removed from the scene and taken for repairs.

South Florida marine heat wave could mean trouble this hurricane season
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
South Florida marine heat wave could mean trouble this hurricane season
The emerging marine heat wave off the coast of Florida could prove to be detrimental not just to the local ecosystem but also to residents of the peninsula's coast hoping to avoid explosive storms this hurricane season.
Serbian intelligence chief sanctioned over corruption, ties to Russia
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Serbian intelligence chief sanctioned over corruption, ties to Russia
July 11 (UPI) -- A Serbian politician currently serving as the head of the country's Security Intelligence Agency is now under sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Tuesday.
BofA hit with millions of dollars in penalties for double charging on overdraft fees
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
BofA hit with millions of dollars in penalties for double charging on overdraft fees
July 11 (UPI) -- After more than $200 million in penalties last year, the U.S. government on Tuesday imposed penalties on Bank of America for imposing excessive fees and withholding credit card bonuses.
Microsoft files notice for new round of layoffs
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Microsoft files notice for new round of layoffs
July 11 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced additional layoffs among their customer service, support, and sales teams, after previously announcing cuts earlier this year.
California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fusion with recycled fuels
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fusion with recycled fuels
July 11 (UPI) -- U.S. fission technology company Oklo said Tuesday it would merge with an acquisition company in an effort to develop an emission-free source of energy for consumers and pursue a recycling service for nuclear fuel.
OPEC exports were strong, up 8.8% in 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
OPEC exports were strong, up 8.8% in 2022
July 11 (UPI) -- In a statistical review of 2022, and amid expectations of a tighter market in the second half of the year, OPEC said Tuesday its exports were strong, but remained below pre-pandemic levels.
Trump lawyers seek to delay classified documents trial until after 2024 election
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump lawyers seek to delay classified documents trial until after 2024 election
July 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's lawyers argued in a new court filing that the criminal trial over Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents should be delayed until after next year's presidential election.
White House plan aims to tackle overdoses from fentanyl-xylazine mix
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House plan aims to tackle overdoses from fentanyl-xylazine mix
July 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a plan Tuesday to reduce overdose deaths by the deadly mix of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine by 15% over the next three years.
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
July 11 (UPI) -- Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to be released from prison two years earlier than expected, according to prison records.
Residents evacuated as landslide threatens Southern California homes
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Residents evacuated as landslide threatens Southern California homes
July 11 (UPI) -- The residents of a dozen homes in an affluent Southern California neighborhood have been ordered to evacuate after a landslide over the weekend has severely damaged their homes.
