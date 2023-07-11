Trending
U.N. warns death of peacekeeper in Central African Republic may be 'war crime'

By Adam Schrader
United Nations Peacekeeping is an international agency that deploys about 88,600 personnel across the globe to protect civilian populations and prevent conflict (such as in Mali in 2019, pictured). File Photo by Nicolas Remene/EPA-EFE
July 11 (UPI) -- António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, warned Tuesday that the death of a peacekeeper in Central African Republic might constitute a war crime as the U.N. Security Council said sanctions might be warranted.

A peacekeeper from Rwanda was killed Monday when his unit came under attack by members of an unidentified armed group while patrolling around the town of Sam-Ouandja. Peacekeepers returned fire and killed three of the attackers.

"The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper and to the people and Government of the Republic of Rwanda," a statement from Guterres' office reads.

"The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Central African Republic authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack and bring them to justice swiftly."

United Nations Peacekeeping is an international agency that deploys about 88,600 personnel across the globe to protect civilian populations and prevent conflict under mandates for impartiality, consent and the lack of force except for self-defense.

The U.N. has 18,486 peacekeepers in the Central African Republic serving as police and troops to protect civilians amid a civil war that has been ongoing since 2012. Rwanda provides the largest number of military and police to the U.N.'s efforts in the Central African Republic.

Britian's Barbara Woodward, who served as the president of the U.N. Security Council, also released a statement Tuesday warning that planning, directing, sponsoring or conducting attacks against peacekeepers constitutes a basis for sanctions under Security Council resolutions.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the peacekeeper killed, as well as to Rwanda," Woodward said in the statement. "They also expressed their condolences to the United Nations. They paid tribute to all peacekeepers who risk their lives."

Woodward reiterated the necessity of MINUSCA in ensuring "lasting peace and stability" in the Central African Republic.

In a press briefing Monday, Guterres spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the incident followed the rapid deployment of peacekeepers to the town last week after a previous attack by an armed group, which fled after the intervention of the peacekeepers.

"The peacekeepers will remain in place in Sam-Ouandja," Dujarric said. "The mission is engaging with national authorities for the deployment of national defense and security forces to consolidate the authority of the State in the area."

Latest Headlines

NATO allies share plan on Ukraine membership; Zelensky blasts 'absurd' lack of timeline
World News // 11 hours ago
NATO allies share plan on Ukraine membership; Zelensky blasts 'absurd' lack of timeline
July 11 (UPI) -- NATO allies on Tuesday approved a plan to chart a course for Ukraine to join the military alliance, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said a lack of a concrete timeline was "absurd."
5 from same family killed in sightseeing helicopter crash near Mount Everest
World News // 6 hours ago
5 from same family killed in sightseeing helicopter crash near Mount Everest
July 11 (UPI) -- A helicopter crash in Nepal near Mount Everest has left six people dead.
Japanese court: Transgender civil employee can use bathroom of her choice
World News // 7 hours ago
Japanese court: Transgender civil employee can use bathroom of her choice
July 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court of Japan ruled unanimously on Tuesday that a transgender woman who works for the government can use the bathroom of her choice.
More than 61,000 people in Europe died from excessive heat last summer
World News // 8 hours ago
More than 61,000 people in Europe died from excessive heat last summer
July 11 (UPI) -- More than 61,000 people died from excessive heat in Europe last summer, according to a new study by researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).
Protests spread throughout Israel again over judicial reform proposal
World News // 8 hours ago
Protests spread throughout Israel again over judicial reform proposal
July 11 (UPI) -- The revival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to revise the country's judiciary drew thousands to the streets around the country on Tuesday.
Apple launches online store on China's WeChat app
World News // 9 hours ago
Apple launches online store on China's WeChat app
July 11 (UPI) -- Apple on Tuesday launched an online store that will be accessible via China's WeChat app.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha retiring after election defeat
World News // 9 hours ago
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha retiring after election defeat
July 11 (UPI) -- Following his party's defeat in May, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Tuesday he is retiring from political office.
South African runner Caster Semenya wins appeal over testosterone rules
World News // 10 hours ago
South African runner Caster Semenya wins appeal over testosterone rules
July 11 (UPI) -- The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that World Athletics rules on moderating testosterone discriminated against South African Olympic running champion Caster Semenya.
Parents, brother of exiled pro-democracy activist detained by Hong Kong police
World News // 12 hours ago
Parents, brother of exiled pro-democracy activist detained by Hong Kong police
July 11 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong briefly detained and questioned relatives of exiled pro-democracy dissident Nathan Law after a dawn raid on the family home Tuesday.
British wages surge by 7.3% amid inflation, tight labor market
World News // 14 hours ago
British wages surge by 7.3% amid inflation, tight labor market
July 11 (UPI) -- The wages of British workers continued to rise at a record annual pace in the March to May period as stubbornly high inflation and a tight labor market fueled demands for higher pay.
