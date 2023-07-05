Censured Rep. Adam Schiff raises $8.1M in 2nd quarter for Senate run

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., raised $8.1 million in the second quarter for his Senate campaign. He was censured by the Republican-led House last month. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff raised about $8.1 million for his Senate campaign in the second quarter amid a move from House Republicans to censure him last month for his role in the 2019 impeachment of former President Donald Trump. The House voted 213-209 to "condemn and censure" the California Democrat, who took it as a badge of honor and used it to help raise money for his campaign to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who will not seek re-election in 2024. Advertisement

Schiff is running against Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee in the primary.

Schiff's haul adds to $6.5 million raised in the first quarter of this year. Porter hasn't released her second-quarter total. She raised $4.5 million and had $9.4 million on hand in the first quarter. Lee raised about $1 million in the first quarter and another $1 million in the second quarter.

"This is not just a political stunt to rile up the MAGA base -- it's an attack on all accountability and constitutional oversight," Schiff wrote in an email to supporters after the censure motion.

Advertisement

His campaign has nearly $30 million on hand for the 2024 campaign.

"With over $29.5 million cash on hand, the campaign continued to gain momentum and is best positioned to run an effective campaign as we get closer to the primary election," Schiff's campaign manager Brad Elkins said in a statement.

Over 144,000 unique donors made over 230,000 donations, Politico reported.

Schiff's campaign says more than 98% of campaign donations came from small donations of less than $200 and that the average donation was $34.

A previous censure resolution, which would have fined Schiff $16 million, failed to gain enough Republican votes.

"My colleagues, if there is cause for censure in this House -- and there is -- it should be directed at those in this body who sought to overturn a free and fair election," Schiff said at the time.

"I wear this partisan vote as a badge of honor," Schiff said.