July 5, 2023 / 4:18 PM

Censured Rep. Adam Schiff raises $8.1M in 2nd quarter for Senate run

By Patrick Hilsman
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., raised $8.1 million in the second quarter for his Senate campaign. He was censured by the Republican-led House last month. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff raised about $8.1 million for his Senate campaign in the second quarter amid a move from House Republicans to censure him last month for his role in the 2019 impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

The House voted 213-209 to "condemn and censure" the California Democrat, who took it as a badge of honor and used it to help raise money for his campaign to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who will not seek re-election in 2024.

Schiff is running against Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee in the primary.

Schiff's haul adds to $6.5 million raised in the first quarter of this year. Porter hasn't released her second-quarter total. She raised $4.5 million and had $9.4 million on hand in the first quarter. Lee raised about $1 million in the first quarter and another $1 million in the second quarter.

"This is not just a political stunt to rile up the MAGA base -- it's an attack on all accountability and constitutional oversight," Schiff wrote in an email to supporters after the censure motion.

His campaign has nearly $30 million on hand for the 2024 campaign.

"With over $29.5 million cash on hand, the campaign continued to gain momentum and is best positioned to run an effective campaign as we get closer to the primary election," Schiff's campaign manager Brad Elkins said in a statement.

Over 144,000 unique donors made over 230,000 donations, Politico reported.

Schiff's campaign says more than 98% of campaign donations came from small donations of less than $200 and that the average donation was $34.

A previous censure resolution, which would have fined Schiff $16 million, failed to gain enough Republican votes.

"My colleagues, if there is cause for censure in this House -- and there is -- it should be directed at those in this body who sought to overturn a free and fair election," Schiff said at the time.

"I wear this partisan vote as a badge of honor," Schiff said.

New York man sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in jewelry store robbery
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
New York man sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in jewelry store robbery
July 5 (UPI) -- A 63-year-old New York man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for his role in the robbery of a Connecticut jewelry store in 2020.
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
July 5 (UPI) -- Hong Kong singer and songwriter Coco Lee has died from suicide, according to a Wednesday Facebook post by her sisters. Lee had been in a coma following the suicide attempt.
At White House, Uyghurs protest Chinese 'genocide' on anniversary of massacre
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
At White House, Uyghurs protest Chinese 'genocide' on anniversary of massacre
July 5 (UPI) -- A group of Uyghurs demonstrated outside of the White House on Wednesday to protest China's continued genocide on the 14th anniversary of what is known as the Uramchi Massacre.
Georgia deputy shot, killed before suspect arrested fleeing in patrol car
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Georgia deputy shot, killed before suspect arrested fleeing in patrol car
July 5 (UPI) -- A Crisp County Georgia sheriff's deputy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while investigating a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop. The suspect was captured after stealing the deputy's patrol car.
Secret Service confirms substance found at White House was cocaine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Secret Service confirms substance found at White House was cocaine
July 5 (UPI) -- The Secret Service said Wednesday that a powdery white substance that was found in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday, is cocaine.
U.S. Customs agents seize 70 pounds of a new version of 'bath salts' drug
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Customs agents seize 70 pounds of a new version of 'bath salts' drug
July 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized 70 pounds of a new version of synthetic stimulant commonly known as bath salts. Shipped from China, the drug was found in two boxes sent to Washington.
Meta to launch Twitter competitor Threads app Thursday except in Europe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta to launch Twitter competitor Threads app Thursday except in Europe
July 5 (UPI) -- Meta plans to officially launch the new Threads app Thursday to compete with Twitter. Privacy concerns are preventing the release in Europe for now.
Philadelphia mass shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Philadelphia mass shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder
July 5 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia man was charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday in the fatal shooting of five people.
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
July 5 (UPI) -- The FTC and the FDA sent cease and desist letters to six companies making edible delta-8 products in packaging that appears similar to those that could attract children.
Record-breaking winter allowed ski resort to stay open on July Fourth
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Record-breaking winter allowed ski resort to stay open on July Fourth
Although many people typically flock to beaches and lakes to cool off and relax on July Fourth, some skiers and snowboarders are celebrating the summer holiday on the snowy ski slopes of California's Mammoth Mountain.
