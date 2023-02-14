Trending
Feb. 14, 2023 / 4:37 PM

Potential Democratic battle ahead as California's Sen. Feinstein says she won't run for re-election in 2024

By Joe Fisher
1/4
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election in 2024, ending her more than three-decade run in the Senate. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election in 2024, ending her more than three-decade run in the Senate. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., announced Tuesday she will not seek re-election in 2024, ending her more than three-decade tenure in the Senate.

Feinstein, 89, was elected to the Senate in 1992 and is currently the oldest serving senator.

"I am announcing today I will not run for re-election in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein announced.

"I campaigned in 2018 on several priorities for California and the nation: preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of record-setting drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care. Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done -- and I will continue these efforts."

RELATED Pelosi to endorse Schiff for U.S. Senate, but only if Feinstein retires

The senator said she is focused on addressing gun violence, promoting economic growth and seeing that California receives its share of federal funding.

"Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems," she said. "That's what I've done for the last 30 years, and that's what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them."

At least two fellow California Democrats have indicated they would run for Feinstein's seat if she were to retire: Rep. Katie Porter and Rep. Adam Schiff. In January, Porter announced that she will run in 2024. She is in her third term as the representative for California's 47th Congressional District.

RELATED Rep. Adam Schiff to run for U.S. Senate seat held by Diane Feinstein

"California needs a warrior in the Senate-to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy," she tweeted.

Earlier this month, though, Rep. Nancy Pelosi threw her support behind Schiff with the qualifier that she would support his run only if Feinstein was not in the race.

Feinstein is the longest serving female senator in history and California's longest-serving senator. Her career in public service dates back more than 50 years. She started as a San Francisco County Supervisor in 1969 before rising to the San Francisco mayor's office.

RELATED Katie Porter announces plan to run for Diane Feinstein's Senate seat

