Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., declared his candidacy Thursday for the U.S. Senate seat held by Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., on Thursday. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff announced Thursday that he is running for a U.S. Senate seat currently held by fellow California Democrat Sen. Diane Feinstein. Schiff, D-Calif., who was the House manager during former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial in 2020, announced his bid in a video shared to Twitter. Advertisement

"Our democracy is at great risk. Because GOP leaders care more about power than anything else. And because our economy isn't working for millions of hard-working Americans," Schiff wrote. "We're in the fight of our lives -- a fight I'm ready to lead as California's next U.S. Senator."

Schiff pledged not to accept a cent of corporate PAC money as he urged supporters to become founding donors for his senate campaign.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., rejected Schiff's reseating on the House intelligence committee on Tuesday night, in a move widely viewed as retaliation for Congress stripping two Republicans from their committee assignment by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a tweet, Schiff said the decision amounted to "petty, political payback for investigating Donald Trump."

Feinstein, D-Calif., has not yet publicly announced whether she will run again or is leaving the senate. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., announced earlier this month that she is also running for Feinstein's seat.

Feinstein has said after Porter's announcement that she will make her plans for 2024 known "at the appropriate time." Feinstein is 89, will turn 90 in June and has been a senator since 1992.