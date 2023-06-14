Trending
House Republicans say they soon will consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff

By Matt Bernardini
House Republican leadership said that they will consider a resolution this week to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
June 14 (UPI) -- Republicans in the House of Representatives say they will consider a resolution this week on whether to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., over his comments about former President Donald Trump.

The resolution was introduced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who also is seeking to fine Schiff $16 million for his allegations of ties between Trump and Russia made when Schiff was chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Axios reported that House Republican leadership supports the resolution and is working with Luna on the best possible time to bring it to a vote.

"I'm working with Rep. Luna. We want it to pass, so we'll be working closely to get it brought to the floor," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said.

Schiff has said that he is "flattered" by the resolution and said that the move was an attempt to distract from former President Donald Trump's legal troubles.

"This is really an effort at the end of the day to distract from Donald Trump's legal problems, to gratify Donald Trump by going after someone they feel was his most effective adversary," Schiff said on "CNN This Morning."

"I'm flattered by it," he continued. "But the fact that Speaker McCarthy would take up this MAGA resolution when we have so many pressing challenges before the country is really a terrible abuse of House resources."

The resolution accuses Schiff of abusing his position as Intelligence committee chairman.

"[Schiff] abused his position of authority, lied to the American people, cost American tax payers millions, and brought dishonor to our chamber," Luna said on Twitter.

