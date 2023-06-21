Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2023 / 6:07 PM

House to vote on whether to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff

By Simon Druker
1/4
House Republicans will vote Wednesday evening on whether or not to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
House Republicans will vote Wednesday evening on whether or not to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The Republican-majority U.S. House will vote Wednesday on whether to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

The effort is being led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who attempted to push forward last week with a similar measure that was tabled.

Advertisement

Republicans are attempting to "condemn and censure" Schiff over his comments over former President Donald Trump.

While serving as chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff alleged ties between Trump and Russia, pushing for investigations.

RELATED House tables Republican resolution to 'condemn and censure' Adam Schiff

A Democrat-led measure to table the motion was rejected 218-208, which fell along party lines.

Should Wednesday's vote pass with a simple majority required, the House would then refer Schiff to the Ethics Committee.

Luna has accused Schiff of lies and misrepresentations, arguing he should be fined $16 million. She later removed the fine mentioned in the previous resolution, nixing from the current version in order to move it forward.

RELATED Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president

"Adam Schiff abused his position as Chair of Intel to lie and lead America through a national nightmare with the fake Russia collusion narrative," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

"As speaker, I removed him from the Intel Committee, and now the full House will vote to censure him and open an ethics investigation."

Schiff last week dismissed the attempt to condemn and censure him.

RELATED Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate

"I think it says that Trump and his MAGA supporters view me as a threat," Schiff said of the initial resolution.

"There's a reason they singled me out -- they think I was effective in holding them accountable. And they won't stop me."

Latest Headlines

Capitol rioter who stunned police officer gets more than 12 years in prison
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Capitol rioter who stunned police officer gets more than 12 years in prison
June 21 (UPI) -- A Donald Trump supporter who used a stun gun on a Washington, D.C., police officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection yelled "Trump won" after being sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison Wednesday.
Court records: DNA on crime-scene evidence matches that of suspect Bryan Kohberger
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Court records: DNA on crime-scene evidence matches that of suspect Bryan Kohberger
June 21 (UPI) -- Samples taken from an Idaho murder scene last year contain a match to DNA taken from the cheek of suspect Bryan Kohberger, according to court documents.
Indian Prime Minister Modi celebrates 'unity of mind and body' with U.N. yoga session
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Modi celebrates 'unity of mind and body' with U.N. yoga session
June 21 (UPI) -- The Ninth International Day of Yoga took place on Wednesday, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part with hundreds of others outside of U.N. headquarters in New York.
Nova Bus to phase out U.S. manufacturing, refocus on Canada
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nova Bus to phase out U.S. manufacturing, refocus on Canada
June 21 (UPI) -- Electric bus company Nova Bus announced Wednesday it will end its vehicle production in the United States by 2025 and refocus its efforts around its facilities in Canada's Quebec province, where the company is based.
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
June 21 (UPI) -- GOOD Meat, the meat division of Eat Just, and UPSIDE announced Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for the companies to sell cultivated meat in the U.S.
Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate
June 21 (UPI) -- Democrats in the House and Senate said Wednesday they reintroduced the Equality Act to offer legal protections for the LGBTQ+ community.
PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing
June 21 (UPI) -- U.S. senators invited executives from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and Saudi Public Investment Fund to testify as part of a hearing, examining the parties' agreement to join forces, the elected officials said Wednesday.
VA sets up hotline for reporting sexual assault, harassment at agency
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
VA sets up hotline for reporting sexual assault, harassment at agency
June 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs has set up a hotline for people to report sexual assault or harassment at facilities run by the agency.
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for new AI regulatory framework
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for new AI regulatory framework
June 21 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., outlined a new effort on Wednesday to regulate artificial intelligence, calling on his colleagues to join him.
Report says IRS improved processing time of tax returns, refunds in 2023
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Report says IRS improved processing time of tax returns, refunds in 2023
June 21 (UPI) -- Taxpayers' experiences for the 2023 filing season generally improved as the Internal Revenue Service processed returns and issued refunds more quickly than in the past, the National Taxpayer Advocate service said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
California restaurant to pay workers $140,000 for hiring fake priest to coerce confessions
California restaurant to pay workers $140,000 for hiring fake priest to coerce confessions
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
Judge orders New York Rep. George Santos' bond sponsors to be revealed
Judge orders New York Rep. George Santos' bond sponsors to be revealed
Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement