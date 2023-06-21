House to vote on whether to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff

1/4

House Republicans will vote Wednesday evening on whether or not to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The Republican-majority U.S. House will vote Wednesday on whether to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. The effort is being led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who attempted to push forward last week with a similar measure that was tabled. Advertisement

Republicans are attempting to "condemn and censure" Schiff over his comments over former President Donald Trump.

While serving as chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff alleged ties between Trump and Russia, pushing for investigations.

A Democrat-led measure to table the motion was rejected 218-208, which fell along party lines.

Should Wednesday's vote pass with a simple majority required, the House would then refer Schiff to the Ethics Committee.

Luna has accused Schiff of lies and misrepresentations, arguing he should be fined $16 million. She later removed the fine mentioned in the previous resolution, nixing from the current version in order to move it forward.

"Adam Schiff abused his position as Chair of Intel to lie and lead America through a national nightmare with the fake Russia collusion narrative," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

"As speaker, I removed him from the Intel Committee, and now the full House will vote to censure him and open an ethics investigation."

Schiff last week dismissed the attempt to condemn and censure him.

"I think it says that Trump and his MAGA supporters view me as a threat," Schiff said of the initial resolution.

"There's a reason they singled me out -- they think I was effective in holding them accountable. And they won't stop me."