Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 15, 2023 / 2:18 PM

Bipartisan bill blocks TikTok, similar companies from exporting U.S. data

By Doug Cunningham
A new bipartisan bill banning TikTok and other companies from exporting U.S. data to certain foreign nations is being introduced in both the U.S. Senate and House. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew (pictured during a House hearing safeguarding data privacy at the U.S. Capitol March 23) has tried to convince lawmakers their privacy fears are unfounded. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A new bipartisan bill banning TikTok and other companies from exporting U.S. data to certain foreign nations is being introduced in both the U.S. Senate and House. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew (pictured during a House hearing safeguarding data privacy at the U.S. Capitol March 23) has tried to convince lawmakers their privacy fears are unfounded. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and House members has introduced a new bill to stop employees of foreign corporations like TikTok from accessing U.S. data from abroad.

The Protecting Americans' Data From Foreign Surveillance Act of 2023 updates the previously introduced version of the bill.

Advertisement

"Massive pools of Americans' sensitive information -- everything from where we go, to what we buy and what kind of health care services we receive -- are for sale to buyers in China, Russia and nearly anyone with a credit card," Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in a statement. "Our bipartisan bill would turn off the tap of data to unfriendly nations, stop TikTok from sending Americans' personal information to China, and allow nations with strong privacy protections to strengthen their relationships."

Joining Wyden to introduce the bill were senators Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.

Advertisement

House sponsors are Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, and Anna Eshoo, D-Calif.

"The privacy and security of our data is essential to the freedoms we hold dear. If foreign adversaries can access our data, they can control it. We need to ensure the data that people in Wyoming put online is not available to nations that threaten our safety and security. With this bipartisan legislation, we will ensure that companies like TikTok are not funneling your personal data to those adversaries," said Senator Lummis in a statement.

The bill would regulate all exports of personal data by data brokers and companies like TikTok that go directly to restricted foreign countries.

RELATED European Parliament urges member nations to adopt TikTok ban

The bill states, "Accelerating technological trends have made sensitive personal data an especially valuable input to activities that foreign adversaries of the United States undertake to threaten both the national security of the United States and the privacy that the people of the United States cherish."

The legislation directs the Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with other agencies, to identify personal data categories that, if exported, could harm U.S. national security.

It requires Commerce to compile lists of countries divided into high-risk and low risk, blocking export of data to the high-risk nations.

Advertisement

The bill would block TikTok and similar companies from exporting personal U.S. data to restricted foreign governments, to parent companies and to people on the Bureau of Industry and Security's Entity sanctions list.

The data export rules would not apply to journalism and other First Amendment protected speech.

"Data brokers dolling out Americans' personal information to companies in foreign nations can be more than a violation of privacy -- it can be a serious national security threat," said Whitehouse in a statement. "We need sensible rules of the road to prevent our personal data from falling into the wrong hands."

Hagerty said in a statement, "The ability for foreign companies to legally obtain Americans' sensitive and private information undermines national security and infringes personal privacy. I'm pleased to work with my colleagues to protect Americans' personal data from being weaponized by adversaries."

In March the Biden administration threatened to ban TikTok in the United States if the video app's Chinese owners refuse to sell their stakes in the company. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States contacted TikTok over national security concerns.

Read More

TikTok sues Montana over 'unconstitutional' statewide ban China could be harvesting TikTok data, but much of it is already out there

Latest Headlines

Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
June 15 (UPI) -- New York police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on a subway in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
Defense Department announces effort to increase Idaho cobalt extraction
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Defense Department announces effort to increase Idaho cobalt extraction
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense Thursday announced an agreement with Jervois Global Limited to study expanded cobalt extraction in Idaho.
Thunderstorms, strong wind, extreme heat to hit U.S. South, Gulf Coast
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Thunderstorms, strong wind, extreme heat to hit U.S. South, Gulf Coast
June 15 (UPI) -- More severe weather is hitting the southern United States Thursday, with thunderstorms, high wind and hail all possible for the second day in a row.
Transportation Department grants $3M in emergency funding for I-95 bridge repair
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Transportation Department grants $3M in emergency funding for I-95 bridge repair
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $3 million in emergency funds to help repair a collapsed Philidelphia bridge on Interstate 95.
Biden praises commitments from Live Nation, others to end junk fees
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden praises commitments from Live Nation, others to end junk fees
June 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met Thursday with private sector companies that have committed to end surprise junk fees by fully disclosing all customer fees upfront.
House Democrats push Big Box pharmacies on availability of mifepristone
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Democrats push Big Box pharmacies on availability of mifepristone
June 15 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Wednesday sent a letter to the heads of Costco, Health Mart, Kroger, Safeway and Walmart in an effort to get the retailers to make a public commitment to selling the abortion drug mifepristone at their
Treasury Department sanctions two North Korean nationals
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department sanctions two North Korean nationals
June 15 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Thursday announced new sanctions on two North Korean nationals who have helped procure equipment for the country's ballistic missile program.
Supreme Court upholds tribal preferences in adoption of Native American children
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court upholds tribal preferences in adoption of Native American children
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday ruled 7-2 to uphold congressional authority to give Native Americans preference on adoption of Native American children under the Indian Child Welfare Act.
U.S. industrial activity sputtered in May
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. industrial activity sputtered in May
June 15 (UPI) -- Industrial production in the U.S. economy slipped in May following two straight months of growth, signaling the world's largest economy is cooling off in response to higher lending rates, the Federal Reserve reported.
First-time jobless claims static, but four-week average is troubling
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First-time jobless claims static, but four-week average is troubling
June 15 (UPI) -- Initial claims of unemployment during the week ending June 10 were unchanged from the prior week, though the Labor Department said Thursday the four-week moving average was the highest in more than a year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
U.S. deploys F-22s to Middle East to counter Russia's 'unsafe, unprofessional behavior'
U.S. deploys F-22s to Middle East to counter Russia's 'unsafe, unprofessional behavior'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement