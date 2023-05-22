Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 22, 2023 / 7:26 PM

TikTok sues Montana over 'unconstitutional' statewide ban

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
TikTok filed lawsuit against Montana on Monday, saying its First Amendment rights to free speech are being violated by a new state law. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
TikTok filed lawsuit against Montana on Monday, saying its First Amendment rights to free speech are being violated by a new state law. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- TikTok on Monday filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana, saying the state's new law banning the app is a violation of free speech.

TikTok filed a 62-page complaint Monday in Montana's federal district court over the nation's first TikTok ban, signed last week by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte. The company called the ban, which goes into effect Jan 1, 2024, a violation of the First Amendment.

Advertisement

"This unprecedented and extreme step of banning a major platform for First Amendment speech, based on unfounded speculation about potential foreign government access to user data and the content of the speech, is flatly inconsistent with the Constitution," TikTok argued in the complaint.

Citing security concerns with China, Gianforte signed the bill Wednesday banning TikTok, which is owned by Chinese Internet company ByteDance.

RELATED Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok

"The Chinese Communist Party using TikTok to spy on Americans, violate their privacy, and collect their personal, private, and sensitive information is well-documented," the Republican governor said in a statement last week.

TikTok, which is asking the court to invalidate Montana's ban, called concerns over the Chinese government's ability to access the data of TikTok users "unfounded."

Advertisement

Montana's law, which passed the legislature last month, makes it illegal for app stores to give any of Montana's 1.1 million residents the option to download the popular app. App stores found violating the ban could be fined $10,000 a day.

RELATED TikTok trend leads to Fruit Roll-Up woes in Israel

Gianforte also sent a directive to ban the app on all government-issued devices or while connected to state Internet networks. U.S. federal agencies were ordered in February to remove TikTok from all government devices after the Biden administration gave them 30 days to purge the app.

"We are challenging Montana's unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana," TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said in a statement Monday. "We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts."

A group of TikTok users filed a separate suit Wednesday, arguing Montana's ban violated their free speech and exceeded the state's legal authority.

RELATED Psychological association issues recommendations for teen social media use

"We expected legal challenges," Emily Flower, a spokesperson for Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a statement, "and are fully prepared to defend the law that helps protect Montanans' privacy and security."

Latest Headlines

As debt limit deadline nears, Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy meet at White House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
As debt limit deadline nears, Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy meet at White House
May 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are set to resume negotiations Monday over raising the nation's debt ceiling.
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, gender-affirming restrictions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, gender-affirming restrictions
May 22 (UPI) -- Following weeks of contentious debate, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday signed a new law that bans abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy and restricts gender-affirming medical care for anyone younger than 19.
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
May 22 (UPI) -- The three states that make up the Colorado River Basin reached a "historic" new conservation deal to preserve the future of the river system, the U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed Monday.
Suspect in Idaho college students' slayings stands silent at arraignment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect in Idaho college students' slayings stands silent at arraignment
May 22 (UPI) -- A judge entered a plea of not guilty Monday morning on behalf of Bryan Kohberger, who stood silent during the proceedings ahead of his trial on charges of first-degree murder.
In presidential campaign kickoff, Sen. Tim Scott says left attacks 'American values'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
In presidential campaign kickoff, Sen. Tim Scott says left attacks 'American values'
May 22 (UPI) -- South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott officially announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race on Monday.
JP Morgan expects interest income boost from First Republic
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
JP Morgan expects interest income boost from First Republic
May 22 (UPI) -- The acquisition of First Republic Bank could lead to $85 billion in net interest income for 2023, JP Morgan Chase said in an investor presentation on Monday.
Consumer anxiety holds gasoline prices in check
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Consumer anxiety holds gasoline prices in check
May 22 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices remain in something of a holding pattern ahead of the unofficial start of the summer driving season as concerns about the economic future put a limit on demand, an analyst said.
Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
May 22 (UPI) -- Barbara May Cameron was a Native American human rights activist who advocated for and supported the LGBTQ+ community. Monday would be her 69th birthday and Google pays tribute to her with a Google Doodle.
Applied Materials to build $4B Silicon Valley semiconductor plant
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Applied Materials to build $4B Silicon Valley semiconductor plant
May 22 (UPI) -- Applied Materials on Monday announced it plans to construct a $4 billion semiconductor research and development facility in Silicon Valley.
Singapore's PM Lee Hsien Loong tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Singapore's PM Lee Hsien Loong tests COVID-19 positive
May 22 (UPI) -- Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest world leader to contract the virus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
Report: Regulators covered up efforts by central banks to rig interest rates
Report: Regulators covered up efforts by central banks to rig interest rates
2 dead after small plane traveling to Hawaii crashes off California coast
2 dead after small plane traveling to Hawaii crashes off California coast
Ireland becomes first nation to require cancer warning labels on alcohol
Ireland becomes first nation to require cancer warning labels on alcohol
Applied Materials to build $4B Silicon Valley semiconductor plant
Applied Materials to build $4B Silicon Valley semiconductor plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement