June 2, 2023 / 1:33 PM

European Parliament urges member nations to adopt TikTok ban

By Simon Druker
In March in the United States, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew addressed congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill as he tried to convince them of the personal-data safety of using TikTok. Some U.S. lawmakers, though, were not convinced by his testimony and told him so at the hearing. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
June 2 (UPI) -- The European Parliament is advocating for a ban of the popular social media app TikTok across all of its 28 member states.

The governing body cited the possibility of foreign interference through the short-form video hosting service, in a report issued Thursday.

"Foreign interference, disinformation, and attacks on democracy are likely to continue in ever-greater numbers and to become more sophisticated in the run-up to the European Parliament elections in June 2024," the report states.

Any bans would need to be passed by the governments of individual countries.

European Parliament members voted to accept the report by a count of 469 to 71 against with 75 abstentions.

The report calls on national governments of all 28 members to adopt the same policies already enacted by the European Union.

It also urges lawmakers to implement the same bans on Chinese telecom firm Huawei, Shenzhen-based tech company ZTE, Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, and NtechLab, a Russian company dealing in facial recognition.

Specifically, the report expresses concerns about an expected increase in interference and information manipulation, Russian and Chinese interference, and so-called "disinformation for hire" services available to the highest bidder.

"Foreign interference in democratic processes represents a growing threat to the security of EU member states and the EU, particularly against the backdrop of rapid technological development and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine," Latvian European Parliament member Sandra Kalniete said in the report.

"We must act urgently and implement our recommendations quickly. Significant and lasting investment must be made in our democratic resilience, drawing on the experience of our partners like Ukraine and Taiwan," Kalniete said.

Last month, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill banning TikTok in the state starting Jan. 1, 2024, making it the first U.S. state to pass such a law.

The social media giant filed a lawsuit in federal court a week later, challenging the ban as unconstitutional, arguing it violates the right to free speech.

