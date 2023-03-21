Trending
Advertisement
Voices
March 21, 2023 / 8:55 AM

China could be harvesting TikTok data, but much of it is already out there

By Alan Woodward, University of Surrey
Companies like Facebook are clear as to why they gather your data: They use information to sell advertising. The question then is, what is the real intention behind TikTok gathering user data?File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Companies like Facebook are clear as to why they gather your data: They use information to sell advertising. The question then is, what is the real intention behind TikTok gathering user data?File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The social media app TikTok has been a focus for concerns that the Chinese government could access data on individual users. Whether the app poses a security risk remains unclear, but TikTok has been banned from government devices in several countries.

However, reports suggest that computer-based tools designed to collect data from publicly available sources can also collate extensive information on TikTok users -- as well as those on other networking apps. These Open Source Intelligence tools need no special access to apps. This raises questions that apply to all forms of social media.

Advertisement

In 2015, on a visit to the United Kingdom, President Xi Jinping of China said: "The Chinese government supports Chinese companies in going global. But we believe that this process should be market-oriented, with companies being the main driver."

Advertisement

The following year, the Beijing-based private company ByteDance launched a video-sharing app called Douyin. For users outside China, they created TikTok in 2017.

RELATED New Zealand bans TikTok from lawmakers' phones

To ensure its place in global markets, ByteDance didn't simply take the Douyin app and reconfigure it for the 40 languages it now supports. Instead, the company paid nearly $1 billion for a business called Musical.ly, set up in 2014.

Although based in Shanghai, Musical.ly had an office in California. By conducting the merger in late 2018, and retaining the TikTok name, ByteDance quickly increased the rate at which their app was downloaded. By the end of 2018, TikTok was one of the most downloaded apps in the world.

You might be forgiven for thinking this was yet another classic piece of corporate engineering resulting in an Internet sensation. However, some governments in Europe and North America seem to think that TikTok is more than a simple commercial enterprise.

RELATED Britain bans TikTok on government devices

Shifting geopolitics

TikTok has been a lightning rod for a shift in sentiment that has seen the United Kingdom, European Union, Canada and the United States ban the app from government devices on grounds of security. TikTok narrowly missed being banned completely from the United States in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump. That threat has been revived under the Biden administration.

Advertisement

Much of the worry about TikTok is fueled by Chinese government legislation compelling companies based in the country to cooperate with state authorities as required. It's an open question whether TikTok is really a security risk; it could also be a company caught in the crossfire of tensions between countries.

RELATED U.S. threatens TikTok ban, demands Chinese owners sell stakes

Security concerns were supported by a report in 2022 from cybersecurity firm Internet 2.0. Their investigations appeared to show that TikTok was capturing data with the potential to be useful, should someone wish to build a profile of the user.

This would have remained a purely theoretical threat if the data were not being passed back to China. For a long time, TikTok insisted any data collected by its servers could not be accessed by anyone in China.

In November, the company changed its privacy policy. It now said staff in China could access data. In fact, it went further, stating that European users' data was accessible to TikTok staff in Brazil, Canada, Israel, the United States and Singapore. This did little to help quell security concerns.

ByteDance has responded to recent bans by saying it has not provided user data to the Chinese government. It also claims that its data collection practices align with those of other social media companies.

Advertisement

Code analysis

Two further reports by highly respected research groups at Citizen labs and the Georgia Institute for Technology set out to resolve whether TikTok was a threat to national security, or to users in general. A detailed analysis of the code in the app found that TikTok was based on Douyin, the version for Chinese users, which has features that make it compliant with Chinese censorship regulations.

This common code appears to be customized to fit different global requirements. Citizen Labs reported: "...the end result of customizing the common code base seems to create a product that largely follows international industry norms, as we have not found any undesirable features like the ones in Douyin, nor strong deviations of privacy, security and censorship practices when compared to TikTok's competitors, like Facebook."

This suggests that TikTok, as supplied to global markets, is no worse in terms of harvesting user data than other social media platforms. The conclusions of the Georgia Tech report were similar, noting that China's government didn't need special legal powers over ByteDance to gain access to data, as so much is offered up freely.

Any OSINT tool could be used to gather user data, whether or not the service provider cooperates. These tools can be used, for example, to collate a list of followers for an individual user. In certain cases, they can access even more personal information, such as an email address for a given profile.

Advertisement

Purpose unclear

Companies like Facebook are clear as to why they gather your data: They use information to sell advertising. The question then is, what is the real intention behind TikTok gathering user data?

The Citizen Lab report noted a lingering doubt that dormant features written for Douyin but not used in TikTok could be enabled by TikTok's computer servers. The facts suggest that TikTok could scoop up your data, but there's no evidence they actively do so.

An equally pertinent concern is how social media companies filter information presented to you. So-called "shadow-banning" -- excluding users from people's feeds because the company dislikes what they say -- is increasingly common.

As tensions between various countries rise, China, the United States and Europe included, it's difficult not to conclude that the main drivers behind some TikTok bans relate to wider geopolitical concerns.

In many ways, this is irrelevant when it comes to the security of government smartphones and other technology. Putting aside motivation for a moment, the fact that all platforms can potentially access information that should remain private suggests to me that every social media app should be banned from official devices.The Conversation

Advertisement

Alan Woodward is a professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Surrey.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

20 years on, George W. Bush's promise of democracy in Iraq falls short
Voices // 23 hours ago
20 years on, George W. Bush's promise of democracy in Iraq falls short
March 20 (UPI) -- U.S. President George W. Bush and his administration put forward a variety of reasons to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
Healthy nation, safe nation: Build health security into national security
Voices // 4 days ago
Healthy nation, safe nation: Build health security into national security
March 17 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic revealed a need for a more robust health security paradigm within the broader national security context.
Artificial intelligence isn't close to becoming sentient
Voices // 5 days ago
Artificial intelligence isn't close to becoming sentient
March 16 (UPI) -- ChatGPT and similar large language models can produce compelling, humanlike answers to an endless array of questions.
U.S. needs a more rational approach to China threat
Voices // 6 days ago
U.S. needs a more rational approach to China threat
As the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party begins its work, addressing the threat posed by China has garnered strong bipartisan support.
Interest rate, liquidity risk caused SVB, Signature Bank to fail so fast
Voices // 1 week ago
Interest rate, liquidity risk caused SVB, Signature Bank to fail so fast
March 14 (UPI) -- Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed with enormous speed -- so quickly that they could be textbook cases of classic bank runs, in which too many depositors withdraw their funds from a bank at the same time.
MAGA supporters demonize China, transgender people at CPAC
Voices // 1 week ago
MAGA supporters demonize China, transgender people at CPAC
March 13 (UPI) -- The five biggest demons at CPAC: China's Communist Party, border criminals -- including Mexican drug cartels and undocumented immigrants, "radical left Marxists" and the ideologies of "wokism" and "transgenderism."
Jimmy Carter's African legacy: peacemaker, negotiator, defender of rights
Voices // 1 week ago
Jimmy Carter's African legacy: peacemaker, negotiator, defender of rights
March 10 (UPI) -- When historians praise Jimmy Carter's achievements as U.S. president and extol his exemplary post-presidential years, they often overlook his achievements in Africa. This is a serious oversight.
Battle over Bakhmut exposes Russia's fault lines in Ukraine
Voices // 1 week ago
Battle over Bakhmut exposes Russia's fault lines in Ukraine
March 9 (UPI) -- The current focus of the Russian-Ukrainian war centers on Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
Ideas, imagination, innovation needed in Dis-United State of Amerca
Voices // 1 week ago
Ideas, imagination, innovation needed in Dis-United State of Amerca
How did the United States of America become the Dis-United State of Amerca, the "i" purposely deleted? One answer is both part cause and partial solution.
Poisoning of Iranian students may be new front in war on girls' education
Voices // 1 week ago
Poisoning of Iranian students may be new front in war on girls' education
March 7 (UPI) -- Recent media attention has drawn global focus on an escalating number of Iranian schoolgirls falling ill over the past few months because of suspected chemical attacks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
Biden issues first veto, blocks GOP-led retirement investment resolution critical of 'woke' ideas
Biden issues first veto, blocks GOP-led retirement investment resolution critical of 'woke' ideas
Biden to declare two new national monuments covering more than 500K acres
Biden to declare two new national monuments covering more than 500K acres
Student killed, another injured in shooting outside Texas high school
Student killed, another injured in shooting outside Texas high school
Six more Oath Keepers convicted for their roles in Jan. 6 Capitol violence
Six more Oath Keepers convicted for their roles in Jan. 6 Capitol violence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement