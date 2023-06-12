Advertisement
U.S. News
June 12, 2023 / 11:23 AM / Updated at 12:12 PM

Miami prepares for protests ahead of Donald Trump hearing

Trump expected to plead not guilty to 37 counts alleging he mishandled classified documents.

By A.L. Lee
1/6
Supporters of former President Donald Trump hold a rally on Sunday across from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Supporters of former President Donald Trump hold a rally on Sunday across from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is traveling to Miami on Monday, a day before his first appearance in federal court to answer to a 37-count indictment alleging he willfully mishandled classified documents.

Trump, who is the first president in history to be indicted on federal criminal charges, is expected to arrive at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon and spend the night at his golf resort Trump National Doral Miami, before he is scheduled to appear for the arraignment at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Advertisement

Miami airport officials said they didn't expect disruptions related to Trump's arrival and Doral police said they would operate normally during Trump's visit.

Miami Mayor Frances Suarez and Police Chief Manny Morales are scheduled to hold a press conference on preparations for the Tuesday hearing as officials anticipated potential violence as well as major traffic delays near the courthouse.

Advertisement

More officers have been placed on patrol as several pro-Trump rallies were planned around the city, including one outside the federal courthouse that was organized by a local chapter of the Proud Boys.

Earlier this month, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Authorities were on full alert, monitoring threats of violence online and bracing for potential reprisals from far-right anti-government extremists.

RELATED Trump delivers first speeches since indictment, calls Biden admin 'fascists'

On Tuesday, Trump's motorcade will enter the downtown courthouse through an underground tunnel, after which the former commander-in-chief will be processed and fingerprinted by federal marshals and the FBI.

It was not immediately clear if Trump would be handcuffed or photographed for a police mugshot, which is the typical protocol for any person under arrest.

After intake, Trump will appear before a U.S. district magistrate, who will read the formal charges against him.

RELATED Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video

The former president will then enter a plea and be released.

After the hearing, Trump planned to fly back to New Jersey, where he plans to hold a campaign fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club at 8:15 p.m. EDT.

Last week, Trump said he intended to plead not guilty, maintaining that he is "totally innocent" of any wrongdoing and vowed to stay in the 2024 presidential race.

Advertisement

"We did absolutely nothing wrong," Trump told his supporters during a campaign stop over the weekend. "Take a look at the Presidential Records Act. We did it by the book. Perfect."

Last August, more than 100 top secret papers were seized during a search of his Palm Beach, Fla., resort.

The indictment against Trump is the culmination of a nearly seven-month Justice Department investigation by special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed in November.

Trump has said previously that he had the authority to "automatically" declassify the documents.

Evidence from the special counsel investigation was presented to a federal grand jury in Florida instead of in Washington, where a separate grand jury had been seated to also hear the case.

Classified documents also turned up last year at President Joe Biden's former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington and later at his home in Wilmington, Del., after which Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate.

In January, classified documents were also found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence, followed by an FBI search in February, which turned up another top-secret paper.

Advertisement

In early June, the Justice Department concluded its investigation into the Pence documents with no charges; while the investigation into the Biden documents remains ongoing.

Trump, meanwhile, is facing a separate indictment in New York on state charges of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, with whom Trump allegedly had a sexual encounter that threatened to upend his 2016 campaign.

Trump has continued to describe the cases as liberal witch hunts, but William Barr, who served as Trump's attorney general, told Fox News on Sunday that Trump was "not a victim here," adding that the evidence in the classified documents case showed the former president had engaged in "egregious obstruction."

"If even half of it is true, he is toast," Barr said, referring to the indictment. "It's a very detailed indictment, and it's very, very damning."

Read More

Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment

Latest Headlines

GM to investment millions in assembly plant upgrades in Indiana
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
GM to investment millions in assembly plant upgrades in Indiana
June 12 (UPI) -- After a big spend in Michigan, automaker General Motors said Monday it was investing more than $600 million in Indiana to build the next generation of its full-sized, light-duty trucks.
Joe Biden to talk alliances with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg at White House
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Joe Biden to talk alliances with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg at White House
June 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is hosting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House Monday, where the two are expected to discuss the organization's summit in Lithuania in July as well as the situation in Ukraine.
U.S. gasoline prices stable but primed for some volatility
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices stable but primed for some volatility
June 12 (UPI) -- Gasoline prices in the U.S. economy have been relatively stable, though some volatility is expected given some competing trends, data show.
JPMorgan Chase announces settlement with alleged Epstein victim
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
JPMorgan Chase announces settlement with alleged Epstein victim
June 12 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase said it reached a settlement on Monday with one of Jefferey Epstein's sexual victims who sued the bank in federal court charging the institution aided the late financier in his alleged crimes.
Rising anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts warnings, challenges from rights groups
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rising anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts warnings, challenges from rights groups
June 12 (UPI) -- A rising number of anti-LGBTQ rights laws are being passed and proposed in statehouses across the United States impacting millions of people.
3 killed, 3 injured in Annapolis shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
3 killed, 3 injured in Annapolis shooting
June 12 (UPI) -- Six people were shot, including three fatally, Sunday night during what authorities have described as an "interpersonal dispute" at a residence in a middle-class Annapolis neighborhood.
13 injured in shooting, stabbing or struck by car at Syracuse gathering
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
13 injured in shooting, stabbing or struck by car at Syracuse gathering
June 11 (UPI) -- At least four people were shot, while three more were hit by cars and six were stabbed during a mass gathering that was attended by hundreds of people in Syracuse, N.Y. early Sunday morning.
Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment
June 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump called Bill Barr a "lazy" and "disgruntled former employee" after the former attorney general commented on the indictment of his former boss.
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire
June 11 (UPI) -- A portion of the major highway I-95 collapsed in Philadelphia on Sunday after a truck caught on fire, officials said.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Ron DeSantis
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Ron DeSantis
June 11 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president at an event held Saturday as Republican rival Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia and North Carolina.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wagner Group boss hits back at Russian military poised to take control of mercenary group
Wagner Group boss hits back at Russian military poised to take control of mercenary group
6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japanese island Hokkaido
6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japanese island Hokkaido
Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment
Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment
U.S. musician arrested in Russia on drug charges
U.S. musician arrested in Russia on drug charges
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement