Miami prepares for protests ahead of Donald Trump hearing

Supporters of former President Donald Trump hold a rally on Sunday across from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is traveling to Miami on Monday, a day before his first appearance in federal court to answer to a 37-count indictment alleging he willfully mishandled classified documents. Trump, who is the first president in history to be indicted on federal criminal charges, is expected to arrive at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon and spend the night at his golf resort Trump National Doral Miami, before he is scheduled to appear for the arraignment at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Advertisement

Miami airport officials said they didn't expect disruptions related to Trump's arrival and Doral police said they would operate normally during Trump's visit.

Miami Mayor Frances Suarez and Police Chief Manny Morales are scheduled to hold a press conference on preparations for the Tuesday hearing as officials anticipated potential violence as well as major traffic delays near the courthouse.

More officers have been placed on patrol as several pro-Trump rallies were planned around the city, including one outside the federal courthouse that was organized by a local chapter of the Proud Boys.

Earlier this month, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Authorities were on full alert, monitoring threats of violence online and bracing for potential reprisals from far-right anti-government extremists.

On Tuesday, Trump's motorcade will enter the downtown courthouse through an underground tunnel, after which the former commander-in-chief will be processed and fingerprinted by federal marshals and the FBI.

It was not immediately clear if Trump would be handcuffed or photographed for a police mugshot, which is the typical protocol for any person under arrest.

After intake, Trump will appear before a U.S. district magistrate, who will read the formal charges against him.

The former president will then enter a plea and be released.

After the hearing, Trump planned to fly back to New Jersey, where he plans to hold a campaign fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club at 8:15 p.m. EDT.

Last week, Trump said he intended to plead not guilty, maintaining that he is "totally innocent" of any wrongdoing and vowed to stay in the 2024 presidential race.

"We did absolutely nothing wrong," Trump told his supporters during a campaign stop over the weekend. "Take a look at the Presidential Records Act. We did it by the book. Perfect."

Last August, more than 100 top secret papers were seized during a search of his Palm Beach, Fla., resort.

The indictment against Trump is the culmination of a nearly seven-month Justice Department investigation by special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed in November.

Trump has said previously that he had the authority to "automatically" declassify the documents.

Evidence from the special counsel investigation was presented to a federal grand jury in Florida instead of in Washington, where a separate grand jury had been seated to also hear the case.

Classified documents also turned up last year at President Joe Biden's former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington and later at his home in Wilmington, Del., after which Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate.

In January, classified documents were also found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence, followed by an FBI search in February, which turned up another top-secret paper.

In early June, the Justice Department concluded its investigation into the Pence documents with no charges; while the investigation into the Biden documents remains ongoing.

Trump, meanwhile, is facing a separate indictment in New York on state charges of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, with whom Trump allegedly had a sexual encounter that threatened to upend his 2016 campaign.

Trump has continued to describe the cases as liberal witch hunts, but William Barr, who served as Trump's attorney general, told Fox News on Sunday that Trump was "not a victim here," adding that the evidence in the classified documents case showed the former president had engaged in "egregious obstruction."

"If even half of it is true, he is toast," Barr said, referring to the indictment. "It's a very detailed indictment, and it's very, very damning."