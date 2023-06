1/2

Mike Pence filed the paperwork Monday, officially seeking the Republican nomination for president of the United States in next year's election. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Former vice president Mike Pence is holding a rally in Iowa Wednesday afternoon, during which he will kick off his presidential campaign. "Today is the day! Join me in Iowa at 1PM ET for a very special announcement you won't want to miss!," Pence tweeted Wednesday, also his 64th birthday.

The rally will be streamed live.

TODAY is the day! Join me in Iowa at 1PM ET for a very special announcement you won't want to miss! pic.twitter.com/whbWnuCF62— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 7, 2023

Pence filed the paperwork Monday, officially seeking the Republican nomination for President of the United States in next year's election.

The former Indiana governor spent the past weekend in Iowa, where he and wife Karen Pence attended a rally for a Republican Senate candidate.

Pence also is expected to participate in a town hall panel hosted by CNN Wednesday night.

"In 2024, I believe conservatives have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to renew the promise of America!" he tweeted Saturday, in a thread of campaign-style messages.

Pence, who served as the 48th vice president under Donald Trump, has sought to distance himself from the former president since leaving the White House.

Trump already has declared his candidacy for the Republican nomination.

The Justice Department recently cleared Pence of any wrongdoing after his attorneys found a dozen classified documents inside a box at his Indiana home.