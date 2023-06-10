Advertisement
June 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM

Trump to speak at Ga,, N.C. events in 1st appearances since indictment

By Simon Druker
Former President Donald Trump is expected to make public appearances at Republican conventions in Georgia and in North Carolina on Saturday. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
Former President Donald Trump is expected to make public appearances at Republican conventions in Georgia and in North Carolina on Saturday. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI

June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak at state Republican conventions in Georgia and in North Carolina Saturday in his first appearances since his historic indictment on 37 federal counts.

Trump's scheduled appearances in Columbus, Ga. at the Georgia GOP Convention and at the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greensboro will mark his initial public appearances since he was indicted Friday on charges of willful retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The Georgia convention started Friday and runs through the weekend. It's not clear when exactly Trump will address the approximately 3,600 Georgia delegates, alternates and guests.

During his scheduled appearance in North Carolina, Trump, who turns 77 next week, will be taking the same stage as his former lieutenant, albeit not at the same time.

RELATED In classified documents indictment, Trump aide accused of false statements

Former Vice President Mike Pence is also speaking at the event, meaning the two ex-running mates are ostensibly going head-to-head for Republican support at the event.

Pence kicked off his campaign for the GOP presidential nomination on Wednesday as he attempts to distance himself from Trump.

Prosecutors on Friday unsealed a 38-count, 49-page federal indictment against Trump, charging the former president with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information as well as six other charges. A former aide was also named and charged in the indictment for making false statements.

RELATED 37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice

Trump on Friday called the case the "greatest witch hunt of all time."

It's not clear to what extent Trump will address the indictment and charges during both speeches.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami this coming Tuesday.

RELATED Trump says he will plead not guilty as fellow Republicans blast charges

RELATED Even after indictment on federal charges, Donald Trump could win again

