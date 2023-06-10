Trump to speak at Ga,, N.C. events in 1st appearances since indictment

June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak at state Republican conventions in Georgia and in North Carolina Saturday in his first appearances since his historic indictment on 37 federal counts.
Trump's scheduled appearances in Columbus, Ga. at the Georgia GOP Convention and at the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greensboro will mark his initial public appearances since he was indicted Friday on charges of willful retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice.