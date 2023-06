1/3

The Justice Department is not pursuing charges against former vice president Mike Pence, multiple news outlets confirmed Friday citing a letter to his lawyers. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has reportedly informed former Vice President Mike Pence that it will not pursue charges against him for potentially mishandling classified documents found at his home. The Department of Justice told attorneys for Pence that it had concluded its investigation into the classified documents, according to a letter reported by NBC News, CBS News, and CNN. Advertisement

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department's National Security Division have conducted an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information," the Justice Department's letter stated, according to CNN. "Based on the results of that investigation, no criminal charges will be sought."

In January, Pence's lawyers found around a dozen classified documents inside the former vice president's Indiana home.

At the time, one of his lawyers told the National Archives the documents were "inadvertently boxed and transported" to the home.

The discovery came as authorities also discovered documents marked classified at the Florida home of former president Donald Trump, and the Delaware home of President Joe Biden. The Biden documents relate to his tenure as vice president under Barack Obama.

Advertisement

Classified documents related to Biden were also found in his former office at a Washington think tank.

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a probe into the case but has not updated its status.

Federal prosecutors reportedly received an audio recording featuring Trump seemingly talking about knowingly taking documents from the White House and keeping them after his term as president ended.